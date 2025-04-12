Who is Reginald Reed Jr.? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS 

Reginald Reed Jr. is the son of late bank teller Selonia Reed, who was found dead in August 1987, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 26. After over three decades, Reginald Reed Jr.'s father Reginald Reed Sr. was convicted for the murder of Selonia.

Reginald Reed Sr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2023. Selonia Reed's murder will be explored in 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home, which premieres on April 12, 2025, at 10 pm ET, on CBS. The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Who is Reginald Reed Jr.?

According to a CBS report dated April 11, 2025, Reginald “Reggie” Reed, Jr., was only six when his mother was found brutally murdered and left in the passenger seat of her blue Chevrolet Sprint. The car was left in a parking lot on East Thomas Street in Hammond.

In the CBS documentary, he says that he does not remember much about that fateful day in August 1987 and could only recall that his mother left him with his father in the evening to go out with a friend. According to him, he played video games with his dad that evening and went to bed. In the morning he woke up to hear his mother was no more.

As per CBS, Reed, Jr. was questioned by the police after the incident, and this interview was videotaped. In the interview, he vouched for his father's version of events, confirming that the two of them spent the evening playing video games and then went to sleep in the same sofa bed. In a way, he became his father's alibi.

Years later, he shared in the CBS documentary how incidents from that day were all muddled for him and he was shocked to find out that his father was the main suspect.

Reed Jr. opens up about his mother's death and father's conviction in 48 Hours

For a long time, Reginald Reed Jr. was not told the details of his mother's death. It was only when he was a teenager that he looked up the case of his her murder at a public library and learned the gruesome details of the case.

Reed Jr. did not know that his father was the prime suspect in his mother's murder. He only found that out in 2012 when the case was reopened. He was 31 years old at that time, had graduated college, and was working for a pharmaceutical company near San Antonio.

Detailing the struggles he faced contending with his mother's tragic demise and his father being the suspect in the case, Reginald Reed Jr. wrote his memoir, The Day My Mother Never Came Home.

In 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home, he shared his pain and confusion saying:

"I want justice, but I didn't think justice was gonna come at the price of my dad going to prison for life."

When asked if he believed his father killed his mother, he added:

"I don't know … do I think my dad had some involvement? Maybe. I don't know though. I don't know. So that's where I'm just, it's like a tug-of-war game."

Reginald Reed Jr. also shared that knowing the kind of father he was to him, how loving he was, and how he put him through private school and raised him to be the man he is today, he cannot just look at his father as a "complete monster."

Catch the full details of the case on 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home today.

