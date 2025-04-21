Who is Shohreh Aghdashloo? Everything to know about the actor who plays Elaida in The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time season 3 has engaged audiences with its characters and political dynamics. Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan is a new character in this season. The role is played by actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Shohreh Aghdashloo is an Iranian-American actress known for her strong performances across both film and television. In The Wheel of Time season 3, she brings to life the formidable Elaida, a powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah. Because of her political astuteness and counsel to Queen Morgase Trakand of Andor, Elaida is a remarkable figure in the series.

Elaida's path turns into one of power, manipulation, and the quest for control over the White Tower as the season advances; she is finally seen attempting to seize the Amyrlin Seat, an action with far-reaching effects. From the Red Ajah's counsel to the queen, Elaida's influence on the Andor realm itself transcends White Tower politics.

Her character arc investigates her will to take control of the White Tower and her participation in a political coup, causing Siuan Sanche's fall.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Wheel of Time season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shohreh Aghdashloo: The actress behind Elaida in The Wheel of Time season 3

Over several decades, Shohreh Aghdashloo has had roles that critics praised. Aghdashloo was born in Tehran, Iran. She studied international relations as a child and later decided to become an actress.

She was famous in Iranian cinema before moving to the US. She received an Academy Award nomination for House of Sand and Fog and a Primetime Emmy for House of Saddam for her performances.

About the character Elaida portrayed by Shohreh

In season 3 of The Wheel of Time, Elaida's journey is one of ambition, planning, and believing in herself. Elaida is a member of the Red Ajah and wants to be the leader of the White Tower.

She represents the values of power and control. Having been involved in politics in Andor and having a rough relationship with Moiraine Damodred in the past gives her a lot of depth. Elaida's rise to the Amyrlin Seat in season 3 signals a turning point in the continuous fight for power inside the White Tower.

Elaida rose to power in season 3 with her deft navigation of Aes Sedai politics. Elaida's drive and desire to use people stand in sharp contrast to the more utopian figures in the show. Her control of Queen Morgase and the coup against Siuan Sanche directly opposed important characters, creating a dramatic power struggle in the following episodes.

The Wheel of Time season 3: What happened at the end?

The conclusion that leaves many important storylines unanswered drives the third season to its climax. Elaida's claim of the Amyrlin Seat significantly alters the political dynamics within the White Tower, causing Siuan Sanche's death and a power realignment.

Season 3 ends with Rand al'Thor's leadership challenged by Couladin, another Car'a'carn claimant. Rand reveals the Aiel's hidden history, including their once-adherence to the Way of the Leaf, raising tensions and threatening conflict. Rand uses the One Power to quell the disturbances, but his claim remains unresolved, setting the stage for future series conflicts.

Among the most notable occurrences of the season 3 conclusion is Elaida's ascension to power at the White Tower. Elaida confirms her dominance over the Aes Sedai by condemning Siuan Sanche to death, therefore endangering the future of the White Tower.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

