Who is the swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6? Character role explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 premiered on Disney+ on March 25, 2025. Titled Excessive Force, the episode was released alongside episode 5, With Interest. While the fifth episode featured the return of a beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Yusuf Khan, episode 6 also included a cameo from another MCU star.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 6, Tony Dalton returned to play the role of Jack Duquesne, aka Swordsman. First introduced in Hawkeye, Swordsman made a brief appearance in the latest episode of the Marvel Television series, sharing a meaty scene with Fisk. The interaction showcased Duquesne's sharp wit as he verbally schooled him.

Dalton's return was heavily rumored for a while, given that Daredevil: Born Again and Hawkeye share many connections as well. With the release of episode 6, those rumors were proven correct.

Swordsman's role in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 explored

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 6, Wilson Fisk finds himself in a difficult position as he is required to socialize with New York's elite to secure funding for his Red Hook project. To achieve this, he hosts a fundraiser, forcing himself to get comfortable with the rich and sell them on his idea. One of the attendees happens to be Jack Duquesne, who makes an appearance at Fisk's party.

Earlier in the episode, Jack is seen donning his Swordsman outfit and acting as a vigilante. However, when he arrives at Fisk's party, Jack and Wilson don't really get along on the best foot. The Kingpin is caught off guard by Jack not playing along with his plans. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two share a connection as well.

Jack Duquesne first appeared in Hawkeye, where Wilson Fisk was also a major villain. In the show, Duquesne is portrayed as a wealthy aristocrat obsessed with swords, having trained extensively in their use. He is also Kate Bishop's to-be stepfather and is assumed to be the big bad pulling the strings all along in the show. However, he is shown to be someone who appreciates heroes.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Swordsman takes huge swings with the character. In the comics, he used to be a circus performer who was an expert with swords and a thief as well. He had also trained Hawkeye in blades and archery. However, in live-action, the character is a completely different take on the character and doesn't have much in common with his comic counterpart.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 6?

Expand Tweet

Fans can stream Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 exclusively on Disney+ in the United States and other regions where the service is available. However, a valid subscription to the service is required to watch the show. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

A new episode of the show premieres every Tuesday on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time as well.

