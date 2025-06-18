Predators: Killers of Killers is a 2025 adult animated science fiction action horror anthology film that continues the legacy of the Predator franchise. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and co-directed by Joshua Wassung, the film was officially released on June 6, 2025, on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.

Predators: Killers of Killers takes place in a harsh and twisted world and combines the stories of three fierce warriors from different times: Ursa, a Viking chieftain, Kenji, a shinobi, and Torres, a World War II pilot. Elite Predators are chasing each other and are being taken to the planet Yautja Prime by aliens. They have to fight in a gladiator arena that is run by the mysterious Warlord, also known as the Grendel King.

It is the Grendel King, the leader of a Yautja clan, is the main bad guy in the movie, and he plans to kidnap Earth's deadliest fighters and force them into fights for fun. His character, portrayed by Britton Watkins, is a blend of myth, menace, and unmatched brutality.

Who is the Warlord in Predators: Killers of Killers?

The Grendel King is one of the scariest characters in the Predator series. He is introduced in Predators: Killers of Killers. He's the main bad guy and the brains behind the dangerous gladiator fights that drive the story.

As the leader of a strong Yautja clan, the Warlord is in charge of bloody hunts and games on Yautja Prime. He only hires the fiercest warriors from Earth to keep his people entertained.

Ursa, a Viking chieftain, called him The Grendel King because he looked like the monster from Norse mythology. His mysterious and scary reputation is made even stronger by the fact that no one knows his real name. He's a living legend, an Ancient Predator wearing a royal cape made from the bones of a Xenomorph Queen. This one detail alone shows how good he was at hunting and how powerful he was for hundreds of years.

A movie set in the same universe as Prey (2022) has the Grendel King send the Feral Predator to Earth, an indirect role he plays. The hunter's job was to see how strong Naru's tribe was. When Naru beats the Feral Predator, the Warlord notices her and orders her to be taken away. This makes it possible for her to appear in Predators: Killers of Killers.

At the end of the movie, Ursa gives up her life so that Torres and Kenji can get away. The Warlord is impressed by how strong the humans are and tells his clan to start a new hunt. He puts Ursa and Naru back into cryostasis in the last scenes, which shows that his evil games are far from over.

The Warlord is the embodiment of raw power, smart strategy, and ancient wisdom in Predators: Killers of Killers. Most people remember the Warlord from Predators: Killers of Killers as one of the most memorable bad guys in the series.

His presence not only ties together movies like Prey, but it also sets the tone for future fights in the Predator universe. The Warlord's cape, made of Xenomorph bones, and his scary history as a gladiator leave an indelible mark on the saga.

Predators: Killers of Killers is available to stream on Disney+.

