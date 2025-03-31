Who won the Powerball last night? (March 30, 2025)

Powerball is a lottery game in the United States, offering enormous jackpots that can change the lives of its winners. The game is held three times a week, with drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Ad

The aim is to match all six numbers drawn to win the grand prize; players select five white balls and one red Powerball from two different sets of numbers. Often starting at a base amount, the jackpot can increase substantially with ticket sales, with awards totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

The jackpot reached $526.5 million on March 29, 2025. The California ticket won the second jackpot this year. The winner can choose between a $243.8 million cash payout or a 29-year annuity with rising payments.

Ad

Trending

The fortunate Californian winner will now join the ranks of Powerball millionaires. So far this year, the $526.5 million jackpot is among the largest sums won. Five more tickets matched five white balls to win $1 million each.

The jackpot for the next drawing resets to $20 million with this most recent win, so players once more have the opportunity to win large.

California claims the $526.5 million Powerball Jackpot

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, one fortunate Californian won the jackpot of $526.5 million. Drawn all six numbers, the winning ticket matched all of them and was sold at a 7-Eleven store on N Euclid Street in Anaheim.

This fortunate player can choose a one-time cash reward of $243.8 million or an annuity, which would pay out the jackpot amount in 29 annual installments, increasing by 5% each year.

In addition to the jackpot winner, five tickets won $1 million each by matching all five white balls. These tickets were sold in Georgia (2), Ohio, Oregon, and Texas.

Ad

The winning numbers for the March 29, 2025, Powerball drawing were 7, 11, 21, 53, 61, and the Powerball was 2. The Power Play multiplier was 3X, meaning any non-jackpot prizes tripled.

With a cash value of $9.3 million, the jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, March 31, 2025, has reset to 20 million. This offers players a new chance to aim for the large reward.

Powerball numbers for March 29, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The winning numbers from the March 29, 2025, drawing are:

White Balls: 7, 11, 21, 53, 61

Powerball: 2

A live audience at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida, saw these numbers drawn. The drawing is broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET. This guarantees that players can see the outcomes as they occur.

Powerball jackpot reset

After winning $526.5 million, the jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing. The jackpot resets frequently if there are no winners. With the jackpot reset, players can win big again. The next jackpot is worth $9.3 million.

Ad

The chances of winning the jackpot are extremely low, with odds of 1 in 292.2 million. However, millions of players still try their luck every week. The excitement and prize increase with every drawing.

Read More: Powerball jackpot approaches $1 billion mark with no winner in sight - Next drawing date revealed

More about the game

More about the game (Source: Getty)

Since 1992, this lottery game has been a part of the lottery system in the United States. In addition to 45 states, it is also played in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The game offers a range of prize levels, from small sums to the grand jackpot, and tickets are available for just $2 per play.

Ad

Starting at a minimum of $20 million, the jackpot increases with every drawing if no one wins. The jackpot can reach incredible heights, with some prizes exceeding half a billion dollars.

Winning the jackpot lets one decide between the annuity option or the lump-sum cash payment. Though the cash payout is a one-time lump sum much lower than the total jackpot, the annuity choice allows the winner to receive the whole jackpot amount in installments over 29 years.

Ad

The game offers other prizes for matching winning numbers besides the jackpot. Matching one or two numbers or the Powerball number alone wins smaller amounts. Power Play multipliers of 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X boost non-jackpot prizes.

Follow us for further updates as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback