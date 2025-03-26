Why Athena was the only character from 9-1-1 in the Doctor Odyssey crossover, explained

Angela Bassett's appearance as Athena Grant as the only 9-1-1 star in the Doctor Odyssey crossover provided a fascinating and interesting experience. The union of these two Ryan Murphy series brought excitement and character-centered storytelling, even with the lack of the remaining 9-1-1 team members.

Doctor Odyssey had been deviating lately toward a lighter genre, so the timing for the crossover came naturally. Viewers were presented with a fluffier side of both series as a one-time escape from their usual action-packed and soap opera-like plot lines.

It also provided new depth to the character development of Athena, making the crossover feel exceptionally memorable.

9-1-1: Athena's journey on The Odyssey

Athena's journey on The Odyssey starts when she is dispatched to pick up evidence left behind by a suspect intending to steal from the high-end cruise ship while it is in its themed casino week.

What begins as an ordinary mission immediately becomes an unusual challenge when she finds herself trapped in a closet with a crew member.

With no cell phone signal and no one to get help from, Athena has to face her ship fright, a fear based on previous traumatic experiences in 9-1-1 Season 7. Luckily, the cast of The Odyssey comes to Athena's rescue, making her more at ease and illustrating that not all cruises are going to be a cause for unease.

After the FBI reports that two more heist suspects remain on board, Athena joins forces with Doctor Odyssey's Max Bankman to catch up with and capture the offenders. This collaboration provided a combination of suspense and camaraderie that made the plot interesting.

Why was the 118 not needed?

While including the entire 118 crew could have been appealing, having Athena as the sole representative allowed the crossover to focus on her journey. With the spotlight solely on Athena, the episode could delve deeper into her character development without needing to balance multiple plotlines.

This approach prevented the episode from feeling overcrowded and provided a more cohesive narrative.

The crossover also gave Athena a rare chance to unwind. Viewers saw her bond with Avery (Phillipa Soon) and other passengers, adding moments of warmth and humor that complemented the action. The heartfelt conversation about Avery's pregnancy carried more emotional weight because the focus remained on Athena.

Splitting attention among multiple 9-1-1 characters might have diluted these moments. Allowing Athena to build meaningful relationships with The Odyssey's crew enriched the overall narrative.

Potential for future crossovers

Athena in the Doctor Odyssey Crossover (Image via @doctorodyssey)

Athena's positive experience with the Doctor Odyssey crew suggests the potential for future collaborations. Captain Massey (Don Johnson) expressed interest in having Athena return under better circumstances, hinting at another possible crossover.

Whether through a planned vacation or an emergency near the Los Angeles port, there are various scenarios that could bring Athena and The Odyssey crew back together.

A future crossover could explore new adventures or crises requiring Athena's expertise, further strengthening her bond with the Odyssey team. Viewers who appreciated the chemistry and teamwork in this event would likely welcome another opportunity to see these characters collaborate again.

Featuring Athena Grant as the only 9-1-1 character in the Doctor Odyssey crossover turned out interesting for the viewers. It provided a unique opportunity to showcase her character, both professionally and personally, while maintaining the engaging and heartfelt tone that viewers appreciate.

The event highlighted Athena's resilience, investigative skills, and ability to form meaningful connections, leaving audiences eager for another crossover in the future. If another collaboration occurs, it is likely Athena would be warmly welcomed back on board.

Catch the latest episodes of 9-1-1 streaming on ABC.

