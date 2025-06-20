Why did Chandi Dayle exit the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders? Details explored as America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 releases 

Chandi Dayle has retired from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after dancing for six seasons, with the 2024–25 NFL season being her last.

For those unfamiliar, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the official squad for the NFL team. A docuseries called America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders premiered on June 20, 2024, showing the lives of the 36 team members.

Season 2, which explains Dayle’s reason for retiring, was released on Netflix on June 18, 2025.

Chandi Dayle opened up about her mental health struggles towards the end of season 2. She revealed that while the team was traveling in the Bahamas, she broke a major team rule by inviting an unknown person to the hotel where they were staying at the time.

The violation of this policy is unacceptable as it puts the team's safety at risk. Even so, the other team members tried to support Dayle to the best of their ability.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Why did Chandi Dayle break the rule?

Season 2 welcomed several rookie dancers, while some veteran dancers retired from the team after a long run. This was Chandi Dayle's sixth year and breaking the protocol of disclosing the team's location to an unknown person sealed her fate as she retired from the team.

Dayle accused an ex-boyfriend of domestic violence, harassment, and stalking, and stated the negative impact it had on her mental health. When the team was in the Bahamas, she met someone she felt she could "confide" in. In the series, she said,

"It was the first time I feel like I mental-dumped everything that was happening, and everything I’ve gone through, and everything that was making me feel and think certain things."

However, as she and her teammates pointed out, inviting a stranger over to the hotel broke protocol. Dayle further said,

"It helped me in the moment. I get it, it was probably the wrong place and time to do that — but selfishly, I had to do it for me. Because I feel like I was losing it."

After the Bahamas retreat, Dayle took a leave of absence, but the season ended on a positive note for her. She expressed gratitude for her time as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and looked ahead with optimism to her life after retiring from the team.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Chandi Dayle's teammates have no hard feelings for her

Chandi Dayle obviously made a mistake despite knowing the consequences, but her teammates are not holding it against her. Even in the documentary, they are rather tight-lipped about what Dayle did, although it was apparent that the veteran dancer was aloof.

In an interview with Bustle published on June 18, 2025, Jada McLean, who also retired from the team after America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2, said that Dayle was a part of the group despite her mistake.

"The sisterhood is so strong, and people don’t always realize that, but nothing really changed. I mean, yes, there was a small situation, but we still text regularly. We still had our bus rides the rest of the season. Our love for her didn’t change just because of the situation," McLean stated.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

