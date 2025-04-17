Why are Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire? Details explored 

Actors Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri will not be coming back to NBC's Chicago Fire if the show is picked up for a 14th season, as per an exclusive report by Deadline. Kyri has been with the show for seven seasons, while Lockett joined three years ago. Their exits occur at a time when internal shifts are said to be in progress within the Wolf Entertainment slate on NBC.

Ad

The exits follow what seems to be a widespread cost-cutting measure impacting various NBC dramas such as the Law & Order franchise and the Chicago franchise. All this comes during ongoing negotiations with the network's producing studio, Universal Television, over the renewals as well as with actor contracts.

Chicago Fire: Budget considerations and contract talks

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Two years ago, in a similar cost-saving move, most longtime cast members across the Chicago and Law & Order franchises saw a reduction in the number of episodes they appeared in per season. While it is not yet clear whether the current strategy will involve further episode cuts, Deadline notes that it remains a possibility.|

Ad

Trending

Despite the looming changes, production on Chicago Fire is still ongoing. This suggests that fans may get a proper send-off for both of the departing characters—Firefighter Darren Ritter and Firefighter Sam Carver.

As Deadline reports, Kyri and Lockett's departure is believed to be a bid to reduce the budget of Chicago Fire, which is also in negotiations with many of the show's veteran cast members whose deals expire. This strategy follows earlier cost-cutting measures brought in two years ago, when numerous veteran cast members in NBC's Wolf Entertainment dramas had their episode numbers cut.

Ad

Although it is still unknown if there will be more episode cuts this time around, Deadline reports that it is possible as part of larger initiatives to contain production costs. The report also states that negotiations for actor contracts and show renewals are ongoing, and more cast changes may occur across all five Wolf Entertainment series currently airing on NBC.

Ongoing storylines and character departures

Ad

Daniel Kyri joined Chicago Fire in season 7 as Firefighter Darren Ritter, initially recurring before becoming a regular. His recent storyline focused on his relationship with Officer Dwayne Monroe, which ended after Ritter hesitated to take the next step.

Jake Lockett appeared in season 11 as Firefighter Sam Carver, starting as a recurring character before becoming a series regular. Carver's story involved personal redemption and recovery, including a relapse after his breakup with Violet. He later checked into a rehab program.

Ad

The character has since worked to restore trust among the firehouse and rebuild his friendship with Violet. While production for the latest season goes on, Deadline reports that both characters might get definitive sendoffs for the show. There has been no confirmation from NBC, Universal Television, or Wolf Entertainment about leaving the show.

Chicago Fire continues to be one of NBC's top-watched scripted shows on both linear and streaming platforms. Even as season 13 continues, the possible cast overhaul indicates that more changes might be on the horizon as production plans and budgets are set for a potential season 14.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Chicago Fire streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More