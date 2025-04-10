Why was there no new episode of Chicago Fire this week (April 9, 2025)? Explained 

Dick Wolf's Chicago Fire season 13 took a brief break on April 9, 2025, leaving fans surprised when it was absent from NBC’s Wednesday lineup. Instead, the network aired a re-run of season 13, episode 5, titled Down the Rabbit Hole.

Viewers won't have to wait long for a fresh episode, as Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 is set to release on April 16, 2025. NBC has not given an official reason for this week's scheduling change. However, it can be due to a few probable reasons, including a strategy to maximize viewership and make sure that the season has enough episodes to last till May.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire premiered on September 25, 2024. The ongoing season makes a significant change in Firehouse 51, with the departure of Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden after 12 seasons and the introduction of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal.

Chicago Fire aired a rerun of season 13, episode 5, on April 9, 2025

As mentioned earlier, Chicago Fire season 13 did not air a new episode on April 9, 2025. Instead, its timeslot was taken by episode 5 of the same season. The logline for episode 5 reads:

"Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents; Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios; Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday; Carver's allegiances are torn."

The deviation from regular programming left many viewers wondering why the network opted for a repeat rather than continuing the season as scheduled.

Major networks like NBC typically pause new episodes due to factors like production timelines, major events, or strategic programming considerations. This week's schedule change can be attributed to the network's plan of giving brief hiatuses to make sure that the last episode falls in May.

May is the typical month for season finales of primetime shows. If the series does not take any more breaks, the finale is expected to air on May 14, 2025. Along with other shows of the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire has not been renewed for another season yet. According to Deadline, dated April 8, 2025:

"only two of 15 current scripted series — representing an hour of primetime — renewed and most of the others in serious limbo as the network’s scripted and unscripted rosters are facing a major trim to make room for about 180 hours of primetime NBA programming next season."

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 18, will premiere on April 16, 2025

As stated above, episode 18 of season 13, titled Post-Mortem, will premiere on NBC on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Viewers can also watch it via NBC’s website or app by signing in with a cable provider.

The logline of the episode reads:

"Deputy Commissioner Boden returns to Firehouse 51 to investigate a disastrous firefight and the surrounding mystery that left one of their own in peril."

In a statement to TVLine on April 2, 2025, showrunner Andrea Newman shared excitement about Chief Boden’s return in the episode, describing it as a "thrill ride." The episode will feature flashbacks and distinct points of view, following Boden and the crew of Firehouse 51 as they uncover the truth behind the death of one of their firefighters.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago Fire.

