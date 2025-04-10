Why was there no new episode of Chicago P.D. this week (April 9, 2025)? Explained

Dick Wolf's police procedural drama Chicago P.D. season 12 took a brief pause on April 9, 2025, leaving the viewers to wonder about the series' comeback. This is the fourth hiatus of the show this year, which resumed after its midseason break on January 8, 2025.

Season 12 follows the Intelligence Unit led by Sergeant Hank Voight as they pursue high-stakes cases in Chicago and handle personal and professional matters. The season delves deeper into more character relationships, with certain episodes focusing on Ruzek and Burgess's relationship and Cook, Torres, and Atwater's past.

Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 18, titled Demons, will premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The upcoming episode will focus on the ongoing conflict between Voight and Deputy Chief Reid. Although NBC has not given an official reason for the hiatus, it may be a scheduling strategy to ensure that the season finale falls in May.

Chicago P.D. aired a rerun of season 12, episode 5, on April 9, 2025

On April 9, 2025, NBC's planned broadcast of Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 18, and fresh episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med was delayed. Although NBC has not officially stated the reason, this hiatus isn't uncommon for network television, particularly for long-running shows such as Chicago P.D.

Channels tend to do this for pacing production or to strategically space episodes apart to get the best viewership. One of these factors may have played a role in the schedule change.

Regular breaks throughout an ongoing season are a conscious decision to ensure a steady run till May, the typical month for season finales. With only 5 remaining episodes of Chicago P.D. season 12, the finale is expected to fall on May 14, 2025, if there are no more breaks.

Instead of a fresh episode, the series aired a rerun of season 12, episode 5, titled Water and Honey. This unexpected break left many fans wondering, especially since NBC has not yet confirmed the renewal of the One Chicago franchise for another season. According to Deadline, dated April 8, 2025,

"only two of 15 current scripted series — representing an hour of primetime — renewed and most of the others in serious limbo as the network’s scripted and unscripted rosters are facing a major trim to make room for about 180 hours of primetime NBA programming next season."

Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 18, will premiere on April 16, 2025

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 18, titled Demons, will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The episode will premiere at its regular time slot of 10 pm ET, and new episodes are expected to air every Wednesday.

The logline for season 12 episode 18 reads:

"Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid's shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case."

In the teaser for the upcoming episode, Reid tells Voight that the stolen car has worth half a million of drugs, and the stakes are high in this case. Voight asserts that his team needs more time, but Reid is set in his ways and tells Voight that he can always find someone else to do the job.

Previously, in season 12, episode 15, Voight and Reid get into another argument when Voight discovers that Reid is using illegal means to close the cases. ASA Chapman also makes a comeback, and Voight and Chapman are seen planning to take down Reid. As the season nears its finale, fans can expect Voight to finally confront Reid in the upcoming episode and bring an end to his unethical practices.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D.

