What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 7 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 teases a plethora of arcs as the show picks up steam in the second half of the season. After Ted won Lester's murder case in the previous episode, his first proper case as a defense attorney, he's on a high, and the win also means that his firm will live to fight another day. However, somber news will bring a dampener to his good mood.

In NBC's sneak peek of the next episode, Ted will be mourning a client's death. However, it will also bring him and Rick Dodson together, which would be another reunion in Ted's life after he patched things up with Stuart. All these will play out in Suits LA season 1 episode 7, which will arrive on NBC at 9:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The next episode is directed by Cierra Glaudé, whose directing credits include Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 release time for all regions

Sunday evenings have been the day and time to watch new episodes of Suits LA, and it will remain as the show's release timing for the next episode. This means that Suits LA episode 7 will be airing on Sunday night, April 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release times will be different depending on the region. Please refer to the table for the exact release timings of the next episode in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 7

Like the previous episodes of the Suits spinoff, viewers will only be able to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 7 on Sunday night via the NBC channel. It won't be available for streaming until the very next day of its television premiere, on Monday, and only on Peacock.

Previous episodes of the legal drama can also be watched on Peacock or through NBC.com.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 7?

Titled Good Times, Suits LA season 1 episode 7 teases a series of arcs after Ted Black's first criminal defense win. One key plot line in the next episode will be Ted and Rick's reunion. NBC already released a teaser of the two reuniting, although the story of their meet-up is a sad one.

In the episode 7 teaser shared by NBC through the Suits official Instagram account on Saturday, April 5, Rick meets up with Ted at a restaurant. It turns out that Ted's client, John, passed away. And per their conversation, he was Ted's first client and also the first client he shared with Rick when he still worked at the firm.

They talk about John, refer to him as "America's father," and credit him for bringing them together despite his death. Ted and Rick also toast in honor of John, teasing that the loss would be a turning point in their relationship, given how close they were when Rick was still Ted's protege before he left to work in Stuart's firm.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 7 on NBC on Sunday, April 6, 2025, and on Peacock the next day.

