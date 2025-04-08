Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NBC's Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18, titled Post-Mortem, will premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The upcoming episode of the action drama series will focus on a big tragedy that will affect one of the characters and will bring Boden back to the Firehouse. The episode is directed by Reza Tabrizi.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire first premiered on September 25, 2024. The ongoing season makes a significant change in Firehouse 51, with the departure of Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden after 12 seasons and the introduction of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal.

When will Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18, be released?

As stated above, episode 18 of Chicago Fire season 13 will release on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 9 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 17, 2025 7: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, April 17, 2025 1 pm





Where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 18 will air on NBC next Wednesday, which is the scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day, April 17, 2025, after its live broadcast.

Peacock offers two subscription plans for its customers. Peacock Premium costs $7.99 per month with ads, and Peacock Premium Plus is priced at $13.99 per month without ads. All previous episodes of season 13 are available on Peacock.

A brief recap of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17

In Chicago Fire season 13, episode 17, titled A Beast Like This, Firehouse 51 tackled a series of intense situations both on and off the job. Violet and Novak are called to multiple emergencies at a local gym where young men are collapsing under mysterious circumstances.

As they dig deeper, they uncover that the gym owner has been selling adulterated steroids laced with veterinary sedatives, endangering lives for profit. Meanwhile, Kidd encounters Natalie, a troubled teenager who expresses interest in the Girls on Fire program. Kidd sees potential in her and steps up as a mentor, encouraging Natalie to turn her life around.

Elsewhere, Cruz, Capp, and Tony are thrilled to try out Squad’s new saw, eager to enhance their rescue operations. However, the mood is weighed down by Chief Dom Pascal, who continues to struggle with the recent death of his wife, leading to noticeable changes in his behavior and work performance.

Preview of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"Deputy Commissioner Boden returns to Firehouse 51 to investigate a disastrous firefight and the surrounding mystery that left one of their own in peril."

In the teaser for episode 18, Boden is seen investigating Firehouse 51 after a firefighter gets trapped inside a house during a fire. Boden says that he intends to find out the whole truth and what happened was every firefighter's worst nightmare.

According to a statement in TVLine dated April 2, 2025, showrunner Andrea Newman said the following about Boden's return,

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled ‘Post-Mortem,’ is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before. Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago Fire.

