Why fans shouldn’t raise expectations for Obliterated Season 2? Reasons explored

Given the success and the viewership John Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald’s R-rated action-comedy received, the expectation for Obliterated Season 2 has grown exponentially. Carrying the essence of Harold & Kumar, Cobra Kai, Blockers, and more, which has enthralled the audience with a good chuckle, the latest addition by the creators has also lived up to the mark.

The first season of Obliterated made waves on Netflix eventually after its release by making it to the top 10 of the OTT platform and remaining unfaltering from its position. Although the series didn’t manage to impress the audience, the hilarious characters and the cherry-picked cast befitting their roles were significant reasons for the show’s renewal.

Unfortunately, fans expecting a sequel will be disappointed to learn that Obliterated has no future. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Netflix has canceled Obliterated Season 2 two months after the series premiere

As confirmed by Netflix, Obliterated Season 2 is not in the cards despite the good viewership. The reason behind the cancellation remains undisclosed. However, given the platform’s reputation, it can be presumed that the strategic decision was likely based on factors that are beyond the audience numbers, such as shifting content priorities or production costs.

During an interview with TVLine, when asked if there was Obliterated Season 2 in the picture, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald said that “nothing’s promised.” Although the creators were skeptical about the series getting renewed by the OTT giant in the future, they said:

[We are] hopeful that the world reacts to the show like we hope they do. We fall in love with our characters and everything we write, and the movies that we wrote throughout our careers have had sequels,” the EPs said at the time. “As long as there are bad guys in the world, then there’s the potential for our team to come together and party and hopefully save the day elsewhere.”

While there won’t be Obliterated Season 2, the cast of the series will continue on to their other upcoming projects. Eugene Kim, who played Paul Yung in Obliterated, will return as Dr. Essa in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, starring Eddie Murphy. Shelly Hennig, who played Ava Winters, will return in a new psychological thriller titled Fluxx, which includes Tyrese Gibson and Shiloh Fernandez in the cast lineup.

With Netflix axing Obliterated Season 2, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald will shift their focus onto Cobra Kai Season 6, the grand finale of the series that is set to premiere later in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Obliterated

Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig in Obliterated (Image via Netflix)

Initially, the creators signed a deal with TBS for Obliterated, which received a straight-to-series order encompassing ten episodes. However, the series later moved to Netflix, and the episode count was cut short to eight. The series was filmed in Albuquerque and Las Vegas.

Obliterated has a 47% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 5 out of 10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:

An elite special forces team thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas; after a celebratory party, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake; now intoxicated, the team has to find the real bomb and save the world.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.