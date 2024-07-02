Why Is Iris the Key to Mike’s Plans in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3?

After landing in trouble a couple of times throughout Mayor of Kingstown season 3 it appears like Iris is finally coming to terms with her true potential. In the show's recent episode, the character, often dubbed a damsel by the audience, proved to be extremely resourceful after she put her life on the line to help Mike.

For the uninitiated, Emma Laird's Iris in Mayor of Kingstown has been a close accomplice to Konstantin Noskov, one of the main antagonists this season. However, for several reasons, her friendship with the Russian mobster has strained over the years.

She decided to reinstate her friendship with Noskov in the recent episode to allow her access to his inner circle, which will prove extremely beneficial for Mike who is working on Konstantin's case. At this point, it is fair to say that Iris is one of the most important parts of Mike's plans in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Iris is now one of the biggest players in Mayor of Kingstown season 3

As highlighted previously, Iris put to rest all the damsel allegations she has faced over the years in the recent episode of Mayor of Kingstown. To help Mike catch Konstantin Noskov red-handed she decides to make a deal with the devil by re-establishing her friendship with Noskov.

To prevent Noskov from suspecting foul play, Iris interacts with him openly. She visits him at Cabo alone, despite knowing how dangerous he could be. Not only that, she is also able to gain his trust with her business, which ultimately leads to them entering into a deal later in the show.

To further establish that she was there to help Konstantin in his tasks, she tapped into her previous lifestyle and did drugs with him, not once but several times. This was enough for Konstantin to trust her and as mentioned before, enter into business with her.

After Iris was done doing her thing, she told Mike about her plan and assured him of supplying all the necessary information that was required against Konstantin. However, she did not wish to be monitored. Mike trusted her with the endeavour and ensured her safety throughout the entire process.

When will the audience be able to see more of Iris in Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Since Iris has proved to be one of the key players in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, the audience can expect to see a lot of the character in the upcoming episodes. According to the schedule, viewers can expect to see Iris earliest by Sunday, July 7, 2024, which is the official release date for the show's sixth episode.

Titled Ecotone, the audience can expect to see Iris treading risky waters yet again in an attempt to solidify her relationship with Konstantin. So, be prepared to see a lot of drugs, bloodshed, and mental gymnastics in the upcoming episode of the show.

About Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky the titular Mayor of Kingstown responsible for maintaining order in the town. This time Mike has to face not one but two antagonistic forces at once, making his job even more difficult. The official synopsis for this season of the show reads:

"A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions."

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is already halfway through its season. The next episode of the show airs on July 7, 2024.

