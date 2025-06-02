Why did Jasmine Davis leave The Chi after playing Imani? Exit reason explored

The Chi on Showtime features several prominent names, including creator and executive producer Lena Waithe, along with actors Jason Mitchell and Ntare Mwine. However, this has not shielded the show from controversy.

Recently, it has faced criticism for an issue from the past that remains unresolved, i.e., the unexpected disappearance of actress Jasmine Davis (who plays Imani) starting in season 5. Despite her character's development in season 4, which gave viewers hope for further exploration, she was written off without adequate closure.

Ahead of the season 5 release of The Chi, Jasmine Davis made comments about her experience on the show on X (formerly Twitter), prompting many to believe she was mistreated on set. On June 1, 2022, in response to a post asking about the reasons for her departure from the show, Davis wrote on the platform:

"Thank you love I will be talking about the reason I left @SHOTheChi #thechi in the next coming weeks I will keep everyone posted and you all will find out why I need it to leave that very toxic environment."

Did Jasmine Davis address her departure from The Chi?

Ahead of season 5 of The Chi, actress Jasmine Davis, who played the role of Imani on the show, took to X to tell her fans that she would no longer be associated with the show. On April 22, 2022, approximately 2 months before the premiere of the show's fifth season, the actress posted on the platform and said:

"Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi / #disneyproduction Sending a BIG THANKS 🙏🏽 to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with 💝 along this journey.💛 #selfworth."

Although she did not mention the specific reasons for her departure, in a separate post, previously mentioned, she complained of a "toxic environment," which many believe could be one of the reasons behind her absence from the show.

The projects Jasmine Davis has been associated with since she departed from The Chi

Jasmine Davis has had her hands full since her exit from Showtime's The Chi. From 2021 to 2022, Davis appeared in a small role as Tracey in Netflix's hit show Never Have I Ever.

Based on the information available on IMDb, the actress seems to have taken a small break from acting. Her next project after Never Have I Ever arrived much later in 2025 in the form of the film Beggarman, where she played the role of Kat.

She has one project lined up for release: a short film titled Sunrise, in which she plays the role of Marie. As per IMDb, the project is currently in post-production.

On the personal front, the actress recently celebrated her birthday. On April 8, Jasmine Davis shared a video message on her Instagram account and expressed her gratitude for celebrating "another trip around the sun." She also shared her excitement towards being "wiser," "prettier", and "richer."

She captioned the same post writing:

"Very grateful to make it another year around the sun, with more wisdom, more light in my heart adding with a bundle joy and no fu*ks given."

The next episode of The Chi is scheduled for June 8, 2025, on Showtime.

