Why did Jesse and Clara leave When Calls the Heart? Explained

When Calls the Heart is a Western drama series that debuted on January 11, 2014, on the Hallmark Channel in the United States. It is based on Janette Oke's novel of the same name that was published in 1983 and is part of her Canadian West book series.

Michael Landon Jr. and Brian Bird co-created the series, which follows the trials and triumphs of the residents of Hope Valley in the early 1900s. Season 8 of When Calls the Heart aired between February 21, 2021, and May 9, 2021. After playing a central role in season 8, Jesse (Aren Buchholz) and Clara (Eva Bourne) left the series to pursue new projects.

The show's official logline, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Elizabeth Thatcher is a young teacher accustomed to high society, so she experiences culture shock when she gets her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley. Life in the small mining town is filled with challenges. A recent explosion has killed more than a dozen of the town's miners, compelling the widows of those men to work in the mines to earn money."

It continues:

"Constable Jack Thornton, also a newcomer, is not as welcoming, because he believes Thatcher's wealthy father doomed his career by assigning him to Coal Valley so he could protect Elizabeth. Over time, though, Elizabeth and Jack become closer and begin a relationship."

Everything to know about Jesse and Clara's exit from When Calls the Heart

While answering fan questions during a Facebook Q&A on April 15, 2021, showrunner John Tinker mentioned wanting to explore Jesse and Clara's marital problems in season 9.

"If we have another season … yes, we absolutely have to do deal with that. The marital strife as it stands now … between the two of them is manageable, but it’s got to be addressed and it will be addressed. So please watch the show."

Furthermore, at the end of season 8, both actors seemed willing to appear in the show's next installment. Aren Buchholz even tweeted, "See you next year!" after wrapping up season 8 in May 2021.

But by early 2022, he had signed on to star in a new project. Deadline reported on January 11, 2022, that Aren Buchholz was set to play a recurring character in the series Reginald the Vampire on the Syfy network. The series is based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Traunt, published between 2012 and 2013.

In the series, Aren played Todd, the titular character's boss at Slushy Shack, who made fun of Reginald's weight and was his main source of blood for a while. The dramedy premiered on October 5, 2022, and ran for two seasons until July 10, 2024. The show's cast included Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Mandela Van Peebles, Marguerite Hanna, Georgia Waters, and Em Haine, among others.

Meanwhile, Eva Bourne starred in the recurring role of Gina Brooks in Netflix's Devil in Ohio. The suspense thriller series spanned eight episodes, which were released on September 2, 2022. Eva's co-stars in the series included Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, Alisha Newton, Stacey Farber, Sam Jaeger, Samantha Ferris, Keenan Tracey, and Bradley Stryker, among others.

How was Jesse and Clara's exit handled in When Calls the Heart?

Erin Krakow, who plays the show's protagonist Elizabeth Thornton, revealed Jesse and Clara's fate while appearing on the Hallmarkies podcast on March 1, 2022, ahead of the season 9 premiere.

"They’re homesteading. Their characters are homesteading somewhere as newlyweds but they’re not in Hope Valley with us this season. We miss them," she said.

Moreover, Jesse and Clara's departure was addressed in the premiere episode of When Calls the Heart season 9, which aired on March 6, 2022. It takes place in a scene between Bill Avery (Jack Wagner), Joseph (Viv Leacock), his wife Minnie (Natasha Burnett), Angela (Vienna Leacock), and Cooper (Elias Leacock).

When Angela inquires about the couple's whereabouts, Joseph mentions that they are homesteading in Montana. Cooper wonders why they had to move so far away from Hope Valley, but Joseph assures him that it was a great opportunity for the newlyweds.

Bill proceeds to read a letter from Clara describing her life in Montana:

"Jesse’s digging another well since the first one dried up. Neither of us can remember the last time we saw a drop of rain, but our spirits remain high and we’re happy. Well, time to milk Mags, our goat. Please say hello to everyone, love Clara."

All episodes of When Calls the Heart are available for streaming on Hallmark+.

