Will there be When Calls the Heart season 13? Renewal status explored

When Calls the Heart season 13 was greenlit on March 23, 2025, the day of the season 12 finale premiere. The romantic drama series premiered its first season on January 11, 2014, on the Hallmark Channel in the United States. The show's season 12 aired on January 5, 2025, and ran for 12 episodes.

The Hallmark series, created by Michael Landon Jr. and Brian Bird, is based on Janette Oke’s 1983 book of the same name from her Canadian West Series. Greg Malcolm and Vicki Sotheran serve as the producers of the show, which is executive produced by Michael Landon Jr., Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg, Brad Krevoy, Michael Shepard, and others.

The official logline of When Calls the Heart, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Elizabeth Thatcher is a young teacher accustomed to high society, so she experiences culture shock when she gets her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley. Life in the small mining town is filled with challenges. A recent explosion has killed more than a dozen of the town's miners, compelling the widows of those men to work in the mines to earn money."

It continues:

"Constable Jack Thornton, also a newcomer, is not as welcoming, because he believes Thatcher's wealthy father doomed his career by assigning him to Coal Valley so he could protect Elizabeth. Over time, though, Elizabeth and Jack become closer and begin a relationship."

When Calls the Heart season 13 will air in 2026

Samantha DiPippo, Hallmark Media SVP of Programming, announced the renewal of When Calls the Heart season 13 with an official statement on March 23, 2025. She also mentioned the show's loyal fanbase, called 'Hearties,' while saying:

"Hearties are far more than a fan-base — they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley. It is an honor to tell stories of hope, resilience, humor and romance that continue to resonate with millions of viewers for twelve seasons and beyond."

As of this writing, the release date for When Calls the Heart season 13 is set for sometime in 2026. The show's renewal for a record-breaking season 13 makes it the longest-running show on the Hallmark Channel.

The main cast comprising Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, and Jack Wagner are all set to return for When Calls the Heart season 13. The period drama may also introduce new characters as Elizabeth was last seen heading for Cape Fullerton with her son Jack, Nathan, and Allie.

Moreover, her younger sister, Charlotte Hegele, is poised to return for When Calls the Heart season 13.

A brief recap of When Calls the Heart Season 12

While waiting for When Calls the Heart season 13, here's a quick refresher of season 12:

Elizabeth and Nathan begin When Calls the Heart season 12 as a romantic couple, with their bond strengthening as they overcome new challenges together.

When Little Jack is diagnosed with diabetes, the entire town comes together to find a way to deliver insulin to Hope Valley. After recovering well for a while, Jack's heath deteriorates at the end of the season as the latest shipment of the life-saving insulin is not stored properly, compromising its effectiveness.

Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Charlotte, urges her to bring Jack to Cape Fullerton as it has an advanced medical clinic that can provide better treatment for her grandson. When Jack's health gets worse, she packs her stuff immediately and leaves a note behind for Nathan, who is out at work. But Nathan and his niece, Allie, catch up with the mother-son duo in the taxi, telling her, "Where you go, I go."

Also, the town's sheriff, Bill Avery, investigates the case of the stolen gold coins with the reporter, Rosemary Coulter. Initially suspecting the involvement of the Garrison Gang, the two uncover the truth with the help of a hidden map and a secret message. Meanwhile, Edie and Lucas also join the search for the culprit.

It is finally revealed that Edie's uncle, Ernie, had heard about the gold treasure from the Garrisons and used the gold coins to fund Edie's education at the law school.

Elizabeth creates a teaching curriculum through which Timmy, Angela, and Emil complete their higher studies and head out into the world. She also discovers that Oliver performed poorly in his test as a way to stay in Hope Valley, where he feels a sense of family for the first time in his life. She speaks to Nathan, and the two decide to help the young boy.

Nathan encourages him to clear his Mountie test and appoints him as his deputy for Hope Valley so that he can live among his newfound family.

All episodes of When Calls the Heart season 13 will be released on the Hallmark Channel and will air the next day on Hallmark+.

