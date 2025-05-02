Why Lala’s arc may not have ended in NCIS: Origins finale despite the warning signs

NCIS: Origins season 1 finale ended with a cliffhanger involving Lala Dominguez, who crashes her car after veering to avoid hitting a young girl standing in the middle of the road. When the scene ends, Lala is unconscious in her vehicle, but it is uncertain what happens to her. The uncertain ending has created buzz over what might become of her character and how that could affect the show as it enters season 2.

Austin Stowell, who plays Gibbs, talked about the accident's consequences and what it does to his character. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stowell was not sure about what happened to Lala, but he admitted that no matter what happens, the incident will have deep emotional consequences for Gibbs.

''This will have gigantic ramifications on him. No matter what happens, he just cannot seem to stop hurting people. I don't know whether it'll make him double down on his feelings for her or make him so scared that he wants to completely retract,'' he said.

Gibbs will be haunted by guilt, according to Stowell, particularly since Lala was headed to his residence when the accident happened. Whether she lives or not, this event will have emotional repercussions on Gibbs, and the fall-out will be looked into more deeply in the upcoming season.

NCIS: Origins: The cliffhanger and its impact

The NCIS: Origins season 1 ending left audiences with their hearts pounding, wondering whether Lala's fate was sealed. Was she killed in the crash? Was she going to make it but pay a deadly price? No answers are forthcoming, leaving fans with an unresolved situation that will be resolved down the line.

Stowell teased the uncertainty regarding her status by pointing out how the guilt experienced by Gibbs would be a pivotal part of his character evolution for season 2, regardless of what happens to her.

''Is she dead? Is she in a coma? Is she paralyzed? I don't know any of these things. I know this much. He's going to find out that she was in a car accident after it seems like she was on the way to his house, so the guilt will only build.''

The potential impact of this event on Gibbs' emotional journey is significant. Stowell mentioned that the accident could either bring him closer to Lala, as he may fear losing someone else, or it could cause him to retreat emotionally to avoid further pain.

The ambiguity around Lala’s survival gives the series room to explore these emotional dynamics in the next season.

NCIS: Origins: Is Lala’s death imminent?

Since Lala never appears in the original NCIS series, it has been speculated by some fans that her character might not live through Origins. Gibbs never mentions Lala in the original series, which has given rise to the belief that any romantic relationship between them would not be continued in the subsequent timeline.

This opens up the possibility that Lala's character might have a tragic demise in the prequel series.

But it is also possible that Lala might survive the crash, but with severe, life-altering injuries. This would enable the show to still follow her relationship with Gibbs. Keeping Lala's destiny open-ended allows the show some room in how the character shapes up in the future.

NCIS: Origins: Long-term fallout and Gibbs' guilt

No matter if Lala lives or dies from her injuries, the crash's aftermath will probably leave a lasting impact on Gibbs. If she lives, her rehabilitation might affect Gibbs' emotional journey, possibly bringing him closer to her. If Lala dies, Gibbs will probably grapple with guilt and grief, which might further develop his character in season 2.

Stowell highlighted that the incident will have "gigantic ramifications" for Gibbs, especially in terms of his long-standing anxiety about becoming too close to others. This guilt can be a unifying theme for Gibbs' character throughout season 2 as he reflects on the repercussions of his actions and the relationships within his life.

The NCIS: Origins season 1 finale leaves Lala's destiny in doubt, paving the way for future emotional and narrative evolution in the series. Whether Lala survives the car accident or faces serious repercussions, the incident will leave a lasting impression on Gibbs and his relationships.

With NCIS: Origins entering season 2, the implications of this cliffhanger will certainly drive the character arcs and continue to add complexity to the ongoing plot.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Origins streaming on Paramount+.

