Why did Netflix cancel Spinning Out? Details explored

The first season of the drama series Spinning Out premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. The show was created by Samantha Stratton and executive produced by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Armand Leo, Lance Samuels, Lara Olsen, and Stratton, with others. However, it was canceled after its first season, which featured 10 episodes.
Spinning Out centered around a former single ice skater Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), who tries to restart her career as a pairs skater with Justin Davis (Evan Roderick). While trying to get her career back on track, she secretly deals with a debilitating mental illness that threatens to unravel her life and dreams.
The show's synopsis, as per Netflix, reads as follows:
"Following a traumatic head injury, a former figure-skating champion struggles to regain her footing in life- until she meets the right partner."
Netflix canceled the series in February 2020, as the show's first season did not receive a high enough viewership to warrant its renewal for a second season.
The reason behind Netflix's decision to cancel Spinning Out after season 1
Netflix announced its decision to cancel the figure skating drama on February 3, 2020, nearly a month after its premiere. This was in line with the streaming platform's policy of evaluating a new show's viewership over 30 days before deciding to renew it.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the series received a Tomatometer (based on critics' reviews) score of 59% and an audience score of 91%. This means that Spinning Out was more appreciated by audiences than critics. Netflix likely took this into consideration while making their decision.
Nevertheless, the series had earned a devoted fan base, who rallied for the show's second installment. Fans started several campaigns and even petitioned on Change.org for the show's renewal, albeit without success.
Lastly, the show's fans felt disappointed that the series ended with a huge cliffhanger, leaving many of its storylines incomplete and character arcs without a definitive ending. Although Spinning Out will not be picked up by Netflix again, there is always a slim chance that the show could be picked up by another network or streaming platform in the future.
Plot Summary
Spinning Out chronicles the life and struggles of Kat Baker, a competitive ice figure skater, who dreams of competing at the Olympic games. After suffering a head injury while performing as a single skater, Kat decides to switch things up by teaming up with a partner for pairs skating.
Kat and her figure skating partner Justin Davis get off to a rocky start but learn to work together as the show progresses.
But, Kat's ambitions are thwarted by her struggles with bipolar disorder. She also has to contend with her highly disapproving mother Carol, who was once a competitive figure skater herself and struggles with the same mental illness as her. The series deals with Kat learning to navigate the challenges in her personal and professional life without spinning out of control.
Cast and characters
The show's main cast includes:
- Kaya Scodelario as Kat Baker
- January Jones as Carol Baker
- Willow Shields as Serena Baker
- David James Elliott as James Davis
- Evan Roderick as Justin Davis
- Sarah Wright Olsen as Mandy Davis
- Svetlana Efremova as Dasha Fedorova
- Amanda Zhou as Jenn Yu
- Will Kemp as Mitch Saunders
- Mitchell Edwards as Marcus Holmes
- Kaitlyn Leeb as Leah Starnes
The show's recurring cast is given below:
- Johnny Weir as Gabriel Richardson
- Jamie Champagne as Drew Davis
- Zahra Bentham as Alana
- Morgan Kelly as Reggie
- Oscar Hsu as Peter Yu
- Jon Champagne as Reid Davis
- Will Bowes as Brent Fisher
- Eli Brown as Dave
- Charlie Hewson as Dr. Parker
