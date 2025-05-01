Why was there no new episode of Chicago Fire tonight (April 30, 2025)? Explained 

NBC's present primetime show, Chicago Fire season 13, had no new episode on April 30, 2025, and fans watching were left confused. With season 13 building up and viewers waiting for the next episode, the sudden change caused questions among fan forums.

Although NBC has not released an official statement, it's traditional for network series to take a hiatus for a few weeks in the spring so that the finale would fall in May. The mid-season breaks are also scheduled in order to keep the pacing and viewership interest.

Chicago Fire is an action drama that shows the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel at Firehouse 51 in Chicago. Created by Dick Wolf, the series premiered in 2012 and is the flagship of the One Chicago franchise. It has built a loyal fan base for its gritty action, emotional storytelling, and strong ensemble cast.

Chicago Fire aired a rerun of season 13, episode 6, on April 30, 2025

NBC aired a repeat of Chicago Fire season 13, episode 6, Birds of Prey, on April 30, 2025, instead of a new episode. This was one of the planned breaks for the entire One Chicago franchise: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. This allows the network to space out the season's final episodes, leading to the finales on May 21, 2025.

Such breaks are common in network television to accommodate production schedules and maintain viewer engagement. Fans can look forward to the return of new episodes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, airing at its regular 9 p.m. ET slot on NBC.

Meanwhile, the One Chicago franchise has not been renewed for another season yet, and NBC has announced that two characters, Carver and Ritter, will be departing from the flagship show. According to Deadline, dated April 8, 2025:

"only two of 15 current scripted series — representing an hour of primetime — renewed and most of the others in serious limbo as the network’s scripted and unscripted rosters are facing a major trim to make room for about 180 hours of primetime NBA programming next season."

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 20, will premiere on May 7, 2025

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20, titled Cut Me Open, will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The episode will also be available on Peacock the following day. Viewers can access NBC’s website or app, or one of the multiple live streaming options.

With only three episodes remaining this season, the series is gearing up to conclude ongoing storylines. The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51; Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt."

In the teaser for episode 20, Kidd and Severide tell their team that a woman is going into labor at Chicago Med, and they will be adopting the baby. They try to deepen their bond with the baby's mother, marking a significant step in their personal journey.

However, their happiness is momentary as there are complications during the birth, and the doctor might have to go for a C-section. With tensions rising high and time running out, fans can expect an emotionally intense episode next week.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago Fire season 13.

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More