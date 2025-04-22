Chicago Med season 10 episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med season 10 continues the medical drama based at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, emphasizing the staff's challenges. As the third series in Dick Wolf's One Chicago universe, it goes along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.to complement their shared universe, focusing on public service professionals in Chicago.

Ad

This season introduces new characters, such as Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. John Frost, workplace dynamics, medical case developments, and character shifts.

Chicago Med season 10, episode 19, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, is scheduled to air on NBC on April 23, 2025. In this episode, Maggie Lockwood and Sharon Goodwin negotiate with nurses’ union representatives. Dr. Ripley and Dr. Archer treat a skateboarder who is hit by an emergency car, and Dr. Frost treats a boy abandoned by his mother.

Ad

Trending

Release date and time of Chicago Med season 10 episode 19?

Ad

Chicago Med season 10, episode 19 will air on April 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The series broadcasts new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on NBC. Here is the schedule of release for all regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 8 pm ET Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 5 pm PT Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 7 pm CT Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6 pm MT Central European Time Thursday, April 24, 2025 1 am CET India Standard Time Thursday, April 24, 2025 5:30 am IST Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 24, 2025 Midnight GMT

Ad

Where to watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 19?

Chicago Med season 10, episode 19, will be broadcast to American viewers on Wednesday on NBC. The next day, it will stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

Peacock has two plans: ad-supported Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or an annual fee of $79.99, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99 per month or a yearly fee of $139.99. Peacock no longer has a free service or a 7-day trial, so an active subscription is needed to use the service.

Ad

Along with Peacock, fans can stream the episode live on platforms such as fuboTV, which carries NBC as one of its channels. The episode will also appear on the USA Network and is available for individual purchases on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Microsoft Store. Availability is dependent on the platform's location and licensing agreements.

What to expect in Chicago Med season 10 episode 19

Ad

Chicago Med season 10, episode 19, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, features multiple interrelated storylines that evolve in Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. One plot concerns Maggie Lockwood and Sharon Goodwin, whose relationship is affected by ongoing negotiations between nurses' unions.

This plot touches on workplace relations and labor negotiations at the hospital. Dr. Dean Archer and Dr. Mitch Ripley address a case of an injured skateboarder struck by an emergency vehicle, providing medical care and coordinating emergency services.

Ad

Individually, Dr. John Frost attends to an injured boy brought in by his mother after leaving him behind, providing pediatric care and social intervention.

The episode features labor conflicts, interplay between personal and professional roles, and management of delicate situations in emergency medicine.

A brief recap of Chicago Med season 10 episode 18

Ad

In season 10 episode 18, Together One Last Time, Dr. Hannah Asher faced an individual crisis as her sister Lizzy suffered from a pregnancy complication that resulted in an emergency hysterectomy.

In addition to this, Drs. John Frost and Mitch Ripley treated a snakebite-stricken boy; matters were complicated when the snake fled in the hospital, which required it to be caught for treatment.

On her last day in emergency, Dr. Naomi Howard effectively diagnosed a patient with an evasive condition and helped to end the snake situation.

Ad

Drs. Daniel Charles and Caitlin Lenox handled a case for an individual with cardiac problems and his ex-wife, who has a neurological condition. This episode wraps with a memorial to Michael Waxman, an ex-executive producer and Chicago Med director.

Catch new episodes of Chicago Med every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE