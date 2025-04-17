Chicago Med season 10 episode 18 recap: A day of crisis at Gaffney Medical Center

Chicago Med season 10 examines the medical and interpersonal complexities within the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre. The season presents a range of clinical cases alongside evolving dynamics among the hospital staff.
Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, titled Together One Last Time, premiered on April 16, 2025. In this episode, Dr. Hannah Asher faced a complex medical decision based on high stakes as a pregnancy-related problem struck her sister Lizzy. While that's happening, Drs. Mitch Ripley and John Frost treated a case of pediatric snakebite, which led to a larger issue at the facility.
Also, Dr. Naomi Howard works with a complex patient case in her last shift. The episode closes with a screen dedication to Michael Waxman, the show's previous executive producer and director.
Chicago Med season 10 episode 18 recap
Hannah and Ripley's conversation
In Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, Dr. Asher told her sister that she once expressed romantic feelings for Dr. Ripley when he got stuck and became injured during a rescue mission. Dr. Asher and Dr. Ripley have not been in contact since. Hannah and Ripley later interacted in the emergency department and then agreed to sit down and discuss the situation in more detail.
Ripley acknowledged previous relationship challenges when they reconnected and asked Hannah to consider reconciliation. He compared their relationship to a missed opportunity and asked if she would forgive him for past issues.
Lizzy's pregnancy complications
Dr. Hannah Asher's sister, Lizzy, becomes a patient after reporting abdominal discomfort. She had conceived via IVF with financial assistance from Hannah. On evaluation, clinicians determined that the fetus no longer has a heartbeat.
Lizzy asked Hannah to do the medical procedure, but the hospital policy did not allow physicians to treat close family members. Dr. Dean Archer requested a legal opinion to decide on possible participation.
Lizzy had complications during the surgery, leading to the necessity of an emergency hysterectomy. Hannah operated clearance, and Lizzy can no longer carry future pregnancies.
The snakebite emergency
In Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, Miles was admitted after sustaining a snakebite on his family's property. Drs. Ripley and Frost diagnosed the bite but found that initial antivenom therapy was ineffective.
Miles's family, active social media users, started posting about their medical circumstances online and seeking opinions. Dr. Frost discussed the risks of receiving unverified medical opinions during critical care.
Complications were compounded when the child's father transported the snake to the hospital in a burlap sack. It escaped from containment. Dr. Caitlin Lenox determined that the species is non-native, indicating the ineffectiveness of the antivenom. Dr. Naomi Howard managed to catch the snake in a container without causing harm to other people.
Naomi's final day in the ED
On her last day in the department, Dr. Naomi Howard was assigned a patient named Murph. The patient had a history of repeated visits without a confirmed diagnosis. Naomi conducted a complete reassessment and identified the correct condition.
While handling the case, she also assisted in subduing the rampaging snake that had escaped in a separate incident in the facility. Her colleagues held a brief gathering at the end of the shift to commemorate her last working day and to appreciate her dedication.
Dr. Charles and Dr. Lenox's joint case
In Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, Dr. Daniel Charles and Dr. Caitlin Lenox treated Ron Parker, who presented with cardiac symptoms. During the examination, Dr. Charles observed cognitive impairment in Ron's wife, Cynthia, who accompanied him to the visit. Cynthia was impaired in motor tasks and speech. Tests led to the diagnosis of a serious neurologic condition.
Initially uncertain about disclosing her diagnosis, Cynthia eventually informed Ron. In response, he proposed that they could remarry. The case also affected Dr. Lenox, who later approached Dr. Nicholas Hayes about participating in a professional event, suggesting openness to future development.
A closing tribute
The episode ended with a dedication to Michael Waxman, a veteran contributor to Chicago Med. Waxman was an executive producer from 2015 to 2019 and directed 18 episodes over the first six seasons.
New episodes of Chicago Med season 10 air every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.