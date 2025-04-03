Chicago Med season 10 episode 17 recap: Dr. Archer's struggles with grief, guilt, and critical decisions

Chicago Med season 10, episode 17, titled The Book of Archer, aired on NBC on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET. In this episode, Dr. Dean Archer faced difficulties when he learned that Leanne, his former wife, had passed away.

Ad

This news arrived as he stepped in as acting chief of the Emergency Department during Dr. Caitlin Lenox's day. The department handled both system breakdowns and staff shortages, which added to the day's workload.

The medical staff faced difficult choices when treating a heart transplant patient who feared rejection and helped a pregnant woman cope with cancer of the ovaries.

Chicago Med is part of the One Chicago franchise. It follows the inner workings of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Med season 10 episode 17 recap

Chicago Med season 10, episode 17 (Image via One Chicago Center)

Personal and professional challenges of Dr. Dean Archer

Ad

In Chicago Med season 10, episode 17, Sean Archer told his father, Dr. Dean Archer, that Leanne died from brain bleeds caused by her alcohol relapse and subsequent fall.

Sean, who had relocated to Florida to support Leanne, explained that she relapsed into alcohol use and fell, leading to her death. He also conveyed her wishes for cremation without a formal funeral.

Despite receiving this sad news, Dr. Archer kept treating patients at the Emergency Department. His interactions with colleagues and patients throughout the day are marked by direct and sometimes abrupt communication.

Ad

Dr. Archer showed tension with Dr. Hannah Asher because of his method of treating a pregnant patient who has cancerous ovarian tumors.

Later, Dr. Archer discussed his ex-wife's passing with Dr. Asher, describing the circumstances and expressing guilt related to previous family decisions. Dr. Asher responded by advising him to focus on current matters and exploring options for moving forward.

Emergency Department operational challenges

In Chicago Med season 10, episode 17, Dr. Caitlin Lenox took a personal day to attend to a terminally ill patient without family. Dr. Dean Archer stepped in as head of the Emergency Department staff while Dr. Lenox was absent.

Ad

When Dr. Archer led the department, it faced technical and staffing problems, with a computer failure disabling standard operations. Dr. Archer ordered the IT department to fix the system issues as quickly as possible.

The ED team had to deal with difficulties related to travel nurses' unfamiliarity with hospital standards. One patient under the influence of PCP exhibited impaired judgment and broke security policies, which caused a security incident with hazardous materials.

Ad

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Webber) in Chicago Med (Image via NBC)

Two important medical cases

Ad

The Emergency Department handled two patient cases in Chicago Med season 10, episode 17.

Heart Transplant Patient

After six months with his new heart, the young patient Miles showed up at the hospital dealing with high blood pressure and anxiety attacks. He experienced panic attacks and feared his body was rejecting the transplant with his new heart because he believed the donor had unwillingly let him have it.

Dr. Archer and Dr. Charles worked together to evaluate Miles's medical state and examined how his mind impacted his perception. The team helped Miles meet Heather Williams, who explained all about her daughter's donation to him.

Ad

Pregnant Woman with Ovarian Tumor

Dr. Hannah Asher medically reviewed Laurel Cochran during her 18-week pregnancy after an electrical shock at home. While examining Laurel, Dr. Asher detected cancerous growth on her ovary.

The hospital staff reviewed two medical strategies, including treating the tumor right now, which puts the baby at risk, versus waiting until after the birth to treat it. Laurel made her decision to undergo surgery following her analysis of all medical details.

Ad

Dr. Lenox's Personal Revelation

In Chicago Med season 10, episode 17, Dr. Caitlin Lenox opened up about her family's complex health issues. Her mother lost her life to an uncommon neurological disease followed by her father's suicide which made Dr. Caitlin and her brother become orphans.

Ad

Her life events shaped how she handled medical decisions including genetic testing. Dr. Lenox discussed her past with Dr. Dean Archer. During their conversation, she remarked,

"cold dead hearts have to stick together."

New episodes of Chicago Med season 10 air every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback