  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Chicago Med season 10 episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med season 10 episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

By Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin
Modified Apr 08, 2025 18:40 GMT
Chicago Med season 10 (Image via NBC)
Chicago Med season 10 (Image via NBC)

Medical drama Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, Together One Last Time, will air on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Ad

In this episode, Dr. Hannah Asher makes decision for one of her patients, while Dr. John Frost and Dr. Mitch Ripley treat a young boy. Also, on her last day in the Emergency Department, Dr. Dean Archer assigns a patient to Naomi to handle independently.

Chicago Med is part of the One Chicago franchise, following the inner workings of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The show captures the day-to-day stressful activities of emergency rooms and follows doctors, nurses, and other personnel as they handle complex medical problems with personal issues.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Release date and time of Chicago Med season 10 episode 18?

Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) on Chicago Med (Image via NBC)
Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) on Chicago Med (Image via NBC)

Chicago Med season 10 broadcasts every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC. The series takes a break after airing the episode 17. The show has a one-week break and will resume with episode 18 on April 16, 2025. Here is the schedule of release of all regions:

Ad
Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, April 16, 20258 pm ET
Pacific Standard TimeWednesday, April 16, 20255 pm PT
Central Standard TimeWednesday, April 16, 20257 pm CT
Mountain Standard TimeWednesday, April 16, 20256 pm MT
Central European TimeThursday, April 17, 20251 am CET
India Standard TimeThursday, April 17, 20255:30 am IST
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, April 17, 2025Midnight GMT
Ad

Where to watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 18?

NBC will air Chicago Med season 10, episode 18, to American audiences on Wednesday. The episode will stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, the next day.

Peacock offers two subscription options. One option is Premium with ads, available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while the second option is Premium Plus with no ads, available for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Ad

Other options to stream include Hulu + Live TV. Hulu + Live TV provides access to NBC through two subscription options: With ads for $82.99 per month and without ads for $95.99 per month.

A brief recap of Chicago Med season 10, episode 17

youtube-cover
Ad

In Chicago Med Season 10 episode 17, The Book of Archer, Dr. Dean Archer was in charge of the Emergency Department during Dr. Caitlin Lenox's day off, which was being marred by system breakdowns, manning shortages, and issues with the travel nurses. During his day, he got news of his estranged ex-wife Leanne's death in a drinking-related accident.

Two of the important medical cases involved: a young heart transplant victim named Milo Pradera, presenting symptoms of probable heart rejection; and a pregnant woman named Laurel Cochran, diagnosed with a malignant ovarian tumor after she was injured in an electrical accident.

Ad

Dr. Daniel Charles and Dr. Archer work with Milo, whereas Dr. Hannah Asher and Dr. Archer discuss options for treating Laurel. Dr. Archer's interactions with his peers were depicted as he handles various medical cases during the episode.

What to expect in Chicago Med season 10, episode 18?

youtube-cover
Ad

In Chicago Med season 10, episode 18, Together One Last Time, the medical staff deals with several medical cases.

Dr. Hannah Asher makes a choice that saves the life of a patient. Dr. John Frost and Dr. Mitch Ripley attend to a young boy admitted in the Emergency Department after a snake bite. They deal with the case of assessment, diagnosis, and intervention to avoid critical complications.

Dr. Dean Archer tasks Naomi with treating a patient on her own on her last day in the Emergency Department. The episode's title, Together One Last Time, refers to changes or goodbyes among the team, and Naomi's character is among them in the storyline.

Ad

Catch new episodes of Chicago Med every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

About the author
Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin

Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin

Twitter icon

Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.

With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.

When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी