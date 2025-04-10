Why was there no new episode of Chicago Med this week (April 9, 2025)? Explained 

Chicago Med viewers tuning in on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, were surprised to find a rerun in place of a new episode. While NBC hasn't offered a specific reason for the break, such scheduling changes are not uncommon this time of year. The delay could be due to production timelines, additional editing or reshoots, or even strategic pacing as networks gear up for the May sweeps period.

In this case, NBC opted to air a repeat of season 10, episode 5, titled Bad Habits—a fan-favorite known for its intense emotional drama. While some were caught off guard by the sudden change, the good news is that it’s only a short pause. The next new episode, season 10, episode 18, is set to air on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in its usual 7 pm CST slot.

According to Deadline, the network is already making difficult choices about which shows will be back next season as it prepares to clear approximately 180 hours of primetime to accommodate NBA programming in 2025–26. Deadline reports that this translates to a major cut in both NBC's scripted and unscripted slates. However, there was no official reason cited for the delay by NBC.

Chicago Med: When will the new episode air?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The bad news for viewers is that the wait is temporary. NBC has revealed that Chicago Med season 10, episode 18, will broadcast next Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in its regular 7 pm Central Standard Time slot. So, there's only a brief wait until the hospital drama resumes with new storylines and life-or-death situations at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

What aired instead of Chicago Med?

NBC filled the gap with a repeat episode that had been previously shown during the season. Viewers were served up episode 5, which was named Bad Habits. Here's the official summary from NBC:

"Halloween chaos takes over the E.D. Hannah helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son. Charles clashes with nurse Jackie on a psych case."

Even though it's not a new entry, this current installment is one of the show's most popular because of its emotionally charged drama and high-stakes tension, serving as an adequate stand-in for those needing a Chicago Med injection.

Why the delay?

NBC hasn't given an on-record explanation as to why the new episode did not air this week, but schedule adjustments usually happen this time of year. Here are some possibilities: Production schedules requiring additional time for editing or reshots, strategic pacing to match up new episodes with May sweeps, and network realignment in the face of pending changes to the fall schedule

The biggest behind-the-scenes development is NBC's future commitment to airing NBA games in primetime, which compels he network to rethink its scripted schedule. However, even with these changes, according to Deadline, Chicago Med, with its sibling shows Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., is set to be back in business because of its powerhouse performance in both linear ratings and streaming figures on Peacock.

the One Chicago franchise is always among NBC's best-performing series. Because of this, industry experts predict that NBC will go ahead with renewals soon, although nothing has been finalized yet.

In summary, there was no new episode of Chicago Med on April 9, 2025, and NBC used the time to show a rerun from earlier in season 10 instead. Although the network has not given a clear explanation, the hiatus seems to be part of larger strategic scheduling and renewal negotiations amidst the forthcoming primetime rotation due to NBA coverage.

The series returns with a new episode on April 16, so fans won’t have to wait long. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates—not just on episode 18, but on the future of the franchise as NBC prepares to make some major programming decisions.

