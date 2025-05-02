Why was there no new episode of Chicago P.D. this week (April 30, 2025)? Explained

NBC's police procedural series, Chicago P.D., has been a staple of the One Chicago franchise since it premiered in 2014. Now in its twelfth season, the show explores the world of the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit under the guidance of Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Every episode weaves together high-stakes criminal investigations and the officers' personal struggles.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, viewers waiting for a fresh episode were greeted by a rerun instead. This surprise hiatus is one of the short breaks hitting all three One Chicago shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., as they near the end of their respective seasons.

Despite an official confirmation, it has been a longstanding tradition for network shows to go off the air in April so their season finales would be scheduled in May. New episodes resume on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and if there are no more breaks, the finale will be released May 21, 2025.

Chicago P.D. aired a rerun of season 12, episode 6, on April 30, 2025

On April 30, 2025, NBC aired a rerun of Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 6, titled Pawns, instead of a new episode. This decision was part of a planned hiatus for all three One Chicago series. Since May is the typical month for season finales of network shows, this schedule change helps maintain momentum and viewership for the season's final stretch.

Pawns focuses on Officer Kim Burgess as she makes a major decision in her pursuit of career advancement. New episodes of Chicago P.D. will start airing again on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, with the last three episodes premiering every following Wednesday.

For viewers ready to catch up or replay previous installments, Chicago P.D. can be streamed on Peacock. Apart from the break, another major concern for the fans is that NBC has not yet renewed the show. According to Deadline, dated April 8, 2025,

"only two of 15 current scripted series — representing an hour of primetime — renewed and most of the others in serious limbo as the network’s scripted and unscripted rosters are facing a major trim to make room for about 180 hours of primetime NBA programming next season."

Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 20, will premiere on May 7, 2025

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 20, titled Black Ice, will air on NBC on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Viewers can also watch it via NBC’s website or app by signing in with a cable provider.

The logline of the episode reads:

"Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking."

The teaser for episode 20 promises an intense hour, as Voight tells the team that the case involves underage s*x trafficking. Ruzek is at the center of the action, hatching a plan to catch the offender and getting into a tussle while trying to rescue the girls. As Burgess tries her best to get to Ruzek in time, fans can look forward to an action-filled episode next week.

Meanwhile, as the season heads for its finale, multiple ongoing storylines will be addressed in the last few episodes. In an interview with ScreenRant dated April 24, 2025, Toya Turner said:

"I just feel like there's a wedding [laughs], and I was invited, and I got a lot of BTS footage, and it's going to be a pretty epic happy moment. So yeah, it's going to be a good time. You all are going to love that."

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

