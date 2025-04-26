Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19 recap: Did Cook trust the wrong informant?

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19, titled Name Image Likeness, Officer Kiana Cook steps into uncharted territory as she takes on her first confidential informant. When a deadly shooting at Ahmed Jewelers leaves two people dead, including one of the robbers, Cook and Torres are first on the scene.

Ad

A witness helps crack open the case, leading Intelligence to a group of masked robbers tied to a string of violent smash-and-grab robberies. The trail points to a getaway car linked to Ruby Rios, a stripper with a record and a connection to a rising basketball star, Damone Russell.

Cook sees potential in Ruby as a CI, but that decision quickly backfires. Ruby lies, manipulates the team, and nearly helps Damone get away with murder. In the end, Cook regains control of the case but not before learning the hard way that some informants can’t be saved.

Ad

Trending

Kiana Cook gets betrayed by her first Confidential Informant in Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19

Ad

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19, when a shooting at Ahmed Jewelers leaves two people dead, Officers Cook and Torres are the first to respond. Torres, despite being injured, chases down a tweaker who turns out to be a key witness.

He identifies three masked men involved in the robbery, and security footage backs his story. The investigation leads Intelligence to Amir Jackson, a promising college athlete tied to previous smash-and-grab jobs.

Ad

But it’s another player, Damone Russell, who becomes the real focus after the getaway car is traced back to Ruby Rios, a stripper with connections to the crew. Cook sees an opportunity and convinces Voight to let her flip Ruby into a CI.

Ruby agrees to wear a wire and meet Damone, but when the feed suddenly cuts out and she vanishes, it’s clear she’s playing both sides. She lies about the encounter and protects Damone, betraying Cook’s trust and nearly derailing the case.

Ad

The Intelligence Unit ties the evidence in the river to Damone and Ruby

Ad

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19, Ruby’s deception doesn’t sit well with Cook, who quietly begins tracking her movements. Her hunch pays off when surveillance leads the unit to a river, where a dumped bag is recovered.

Inside are the stolen items from the jewelry store, along with traces of blood that connect directly back to the crime scene. The physical evidence proves Damone’s role as the shooter and reveals Ruby’s part in helping him dispose of the evidence.

Ad

Earlier leads had pointed to Clay Watson, an equipment manager named by Ruby, but while he was involved, it was Damone who pulled the trigger. Ruby tried to shift blame and buy time, but Cook’s persistence closed that door.

With the bag from the river serving as proof, both Damone and Ruby are arrested. The case, once at risk of unraveling due to Ruby’s betrayal and Damone’s high-profile protection, is finally wrapped thanks to Cook’s instincts.

Ad

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19: Cook faces her mother after closing the case

Throughout Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19, Cook's estranged mother repeatedly tries to contact her, but she ignores every call. She confides in Ruzek about how hard she used to work just to earn her mother's attention, only to be left feeling invisible.

Cook's professional failure with Ruby probably stirs up those same feelings of betrayal and disappointment. By the end, having redeemed herself by finding the truth, she allows herself to confront her pain.

Ad

Cook returns her mother’s call, not necessarily to reconcile, but perhaps to reclaim some control over that relationship, too. It’s a moment that deepens her character arc on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More