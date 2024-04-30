Why was Niko not killed in Killing Eve season 3? Explained

Killing Eve has turned out to be a tragic show about the lives of obsessive spies and narcissistic assassins. In season 3 episode 4, Niko got stabbed by Dasha in the neck with a pitchfork. However, he survived the attack.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on May 31, 2020, the show's executive producer, Sally Woodward Gentle, revealed the reason for letting Niko live.

"We did debate those both ways. Ultimately, we really wanted Niko to have the power to walk away and to say 'piss off' rather than him being dispatched by a third party," Sally explained.

Killing Eve is a British spy-thriller series that follows MI5 intelligence investigator Eve Polastri. It also focuses on a psychopathic Russian assassin named Villanelle. As Eve is tasked with capturing Villanelle, they both develop a destructive mutual obsession that wrecks their own and everyone else's lives around them.

The show premiered on BBC America on 8 April 2018.

Exploring the details of Niko's survival in Killing Eve season 3

Killing Eve constantly keeps viewers over the edge, often by unexpected deaths. Fans had presumed the same fate for Niko Polaski. Surprisingly, his character survived Dasha's pitchfork attack and finally parted with his dearly beloved wife, Eve, by telling her to 'piss off'.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle spoke about this plot twist during an interview with EW. She shared that the writers did consider killing Niko, but ultimately it made more sense to give him a pass. Niko's survival was important for Eve's character, as the couple's separation was supposed to wound the latter on an emotional level.

Conveying this point, Sally Gentle said:

"She [Eve] gets wounded twice, really. She wounded by somebody trying to kill her husband, and then she's wounded by the fact that her husband has told her to piss off. Which arguably he should have done a lot earlier."

After Niko left, Even fell into further alcoholism and escalated towards her path of self-destruction, ultimately losing both her husband and Villanelle.

Niko is Killing Eve's most tragic character

Killing Eve showed no mercy to its beloved characters before the series finale credits rolled. Villanelle's life was claimed, on orders of Carolyn, who didn't care if Eve ended up becoming collateral damage. The series' most incorruptible character Kenny fell off a building and died.

Kenny's death can be attributed to Eve's obsession, whose constant rule-breaking pushes him over the edge. But Kenny wasn't the only one who became a victim of Eve's unconventional choices. Niko suffered the most, as he was dragged into the world of violence that he resented.

Niko was moral and appreciated the simple things in life. He couldn't wrap his head around Eve’s fascination with darkness and criminality. But due to his smartness, compassion, and love for his wife, he helped her through translations and advised her on how to succeed at her job.

But all he got in return was lies, deceit, alienation, and a pitchfork in his neck. He gave Eve more than enough chances to come clean. But ultimately, after the near-death experience, he decided to quit. This hurt him more than anyone because he truly loved his wife. He is a truly tragic character on the show because he didn't do any wrong, or mean any harm, but was dragged into the terrorizing world of espionage.

Final Thoughts

After four seasons of crazy chaos, narcissistic obsession, and shocking deaths, Killing Eve remains a groundbreaking show for its portrayal of female characters in the world of espionage. The show was headed by a different female writer each season, starting with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The critically acclaimed series features Sadra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Owen McDowell as the main leads. It has won numerous accolades for its captivating storytelling and brilliant acting performances.

