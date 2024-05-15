Why Tom Brady will not participate in another roast after the recent Netflix special?

The recent Netflix phenomenon, The Roast of Tom Brady, effectively became one of the biggest hits in recent weeks, thanks to the retired quarterback's all-encompassing popularity nationwide. But unknown to his fans, it may have had a negative takeaway that most did not anticipate.

As per the legendary athlete in his latest appearance on The Pivot Podcast, The Roast of Tom Brady negatively impacted his kids, and he would not participate in a roast session again. Speaking on the podcast, Brady said:

"I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun...I didn’t like the way they affected my kids."

He further explained:

"I didn’t like the way they affected my kids. It’s the hardest part about… like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way that it affected the people that I care about the most in the world."

This was primarily because many of the jokes about Brady were targeted at his high-profile marriage and divorce from Gisele Bündchen. He has two kids with Gisele Bündchen. Brady did not explain which jokes in particular were offensive to him.

He further expanded on The Roast of Tom Brady and how it impacted him, with not all hitting negatively.

Tom Brady explains how The Roast of Tom Brady made him want to be a "better parent"

A still from Netflix Is A Joke Festival (Image via Getty)

The Roast of Tom Brady brought some unexpected results and thoughts. Not only did the jokes that Brady thought affected his kids serve as an eye-opener for the athlete, but he also revealed that it made him want to be a better parent.

He elaborated on the podcast:

"Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know. When I signed up for that… I love when people are making fun of me,...I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premiere League soccer, golf and comedy shows. Every time I turned on SportsCenter, it was like, ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’ I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time."

But he reflected on the effect it may have on certain people he cares about and how he may have served as an eye-opener, especially as a parent.

"I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it"- Brady said.

The Roast of Tom Brady was the headlining event at the recent Netflix Is a Joke festival, which saw a huge surge in traffic for the streaming platform. Kevin Hart hosted the event, and many celebrities and sports figures participated in the roast. There were even some surprise guests like Ben Affleck and Will Ferell, among others.

More about the athlete

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. During his time with the New England Patriots, Brady was the primary starter for 18 seasons, during which he led the Patriots to 17 division titles, 11 of which came consecutively. He also helped the team win six Super Bowl titles.

In his last three seasons, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he also won Super Bowl LV, making him one of the most successful individual players in the history of the Super Bowl.

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.