Wild Cards season 2, episode 6 recap: A staged ghostly confession exposes the real killer

Episode 6 of Wild Cards season 2, titled Séance and Sensibility, aired on The CW on March 12, 2025. With it, the series brought Max Mitchell and Cole Ellis to a creepy island where a murder had taken place. Serena Pendragon, who refers to herself as a medium, is stabbed to death, and the events leading up to her murder are shrouded in mystery.

Disclaimer: Wild Cards season 2, episode 6, spoiler ahead.

The case soon becomes a tangled web of deceit, greed, and hidden family histories. Tension escalates with Dorothy Harksmoor, who insists that her long-dead husband, Alistair, murdered Serena. As the investigation unfolds, Max and Cole must distinguish between supernatural claims and cold-blooded motives to identify the real killer.

With a storm trapping everyone on the island, the detectives race against time to uncover the truth before more lives are lost. In their search for answers, they uncover a sinister web of betrayal and murder, culminating in a fabricated ghostly confession that reveals the true mastermind behind the killings.

Wild Cards season 2: Murder on a ghost island

Max and Cole arrive on the isolated island, where the caretaker, Derwood, welcomes them and takes them to the body of the victim. Serena Pendragon has been stabbed in the chest, making the Harksmoor family the prime suspects. Dorothy Harksmoor, an elderly matriarch, claims that her late husband, Alistair, committed the murder.

Clara, the maid, dismisses Dorothy's concerns but later reveals that Dorothy had asked Serena for help communicating with Alistair's ghost. As the investigation focuses on the Harksmoor heirs—Holly, Gil, and Ivy—strained family relationships and financial motives position them as prime suspects.

Lawyer Dick Hemmings arrives to read Alistair's will, delivering a surprise to everyone: Alistair left his entire estate to Dorothy, excluding his children. However, the will is stored in a safe that requires Dorothy's fingerprint to open, introducing another twist to the case.

Wild Cards season 2: The Séance secret revealed

Finally, when Dorothy opens the safe, a surprising revelation is made—a fish knife. While this could be the murder weapon, Dorothy continues to be haunted by Alistair's accusations, raising suspicions that someone is playing tricks on her by using hidden speakers set up by Max and Cole. Their investigations lead to a chilling discovery in the basement: a brick wall concealing skeletal remains.

The severed arm and metal lodged in the ribs confirm that the body is indeed Alistair, who had been killed years earlier. As suspicion shifts, Clara's secret affair with Alistair comes to light, revealing that he intended to divorce Dorothy to marry her. Meanwhile, Hemmings' alibi is shattered when it is found that his boat was missing on the night of Serena's murder.

When Max and Cole find evidence of Alistair's voice on Hemmings' vessel, they realize he has been manipulating Dorothy all along. Max orchestrates a fake séance to force him to confess, leading Hemmings to admit his guilt. In a heart-stopping confrontation, Hemmings charges Dorothy with murder, and she accuses him of killing Serena to seize the estate.

Wild Cards season 2: Justice served, but mysteries remain

With Dorothy and Hemmings in custody, the case appears to be solved. However, some unanswered questions remain. Clara discovers that Alistair is leaving her everything, and the forged will indicates that Hemmings' long-term deception was mutual.

Meanwhile, Max and Cole share a tender moment after a surprise kiss and decide to move forward as a couple. As they leave the island, the lingering scent of Alistair's cigar suggests that some secrets will never be fully revealed.

Packed with suspense, shocking twists, and paranormal elements, Séance and Sensibility delivers a thrilling installment that captivates the audience. Combining mystery-solving with paranormal intrigue, Wild Cards season 2 continues to craft an engaging and suspenseful narrative.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on The CW.

