Wild Cards season 2 episode 5 recap: The setup that caught a killer

The new episode of Wild Cards season 2, Catch Me If You Con, aired on March 5, 2025, on CBC. The show explores the life of Max Mitchell, a former con artist, as she collaborates with detective Cole Ellis to close intricate cases. In the installment, Max investigates a murder within a tennis club, where she encounters Maddy, a fellow partner from past times.

Max becomes increasingly suspicious throughout the investigation while dealing with blackmail, fraud, and deception. Max and Cole collaborate to find out what is going on, with the episode centered on their developing relationship and the complexities of their past and current lives.

Wild Cards season 2: Suspicions arise with a surprise reunion, there is a murder, and the culprit is caught

Max's surprise reunion

Still from Wild Cards season 2 (Image via YouTube/CBC)

The Wild Cards season 2 episode 5 begins when Ricky Wilson gets an odd statue. Meanwhile, Max discovers that her police peers, such as Cole Ellis, are attending a law enforcement seminar.

Without a task at work, Max has a notion of reconnecting with her dad but gets disrupted midway through her attempt. Their planned meet is ended by a visit from Maddy, one of her previous companions, who was waiting to confront her back home. Maddy, clutching a cigarette lighter disguised as a gun, reminds Max of their history together as grifter sisters and con queens.

Suspicion rises with Maddy's arrival

As Max attempts to grasp Maddy's sudden return, Cole comes to talk about a tech conference. Maddy, always up to no good, inserts herself into the situation and playfully implies that she is there because of Cole's suspicions.

After he departs, he runs a fingerprint scan on Maddy, revealing her criminal past for fraud, forgery, and identity theft. Meanwhile, Max and Maddy get into a fun but dangerous competition to determine the greater con artist, stealing a woman's car and dog in the process.

Murder at the Tennis Club

Still from Wild Cards season 2 (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Cole, following up on a murder investigation at a tennis club, discovers that the victim, Josh Hanson, was a one-time hopeful pro player who had plummeted after a knee injury. As he reconstructs the crime scene, forensic analysis shows that Josh has died from burns after using a steam room and had digoxin—a medication for the heart that was not prescribed to him—in his system.

The finding indicates foul play, but before Cole can investigate any further, Chief Li suddenly takes him off the case because of a possible conflict of interest. Meanwhile, back at Max's apartment, Detective Yates shows up to arrest her for the murder of Josh.

A surveillance video puts Max at a locker in the club, pulling out what the cybercrimes unit believes was the payoff for the hit. While Max continues to protest her innocence, the evidence against her grows. But her alibi holds up, so Li has to turn his attention to Maddy, whom Max is reluctant to implicate.

The real culprit emerges

Cole's further investigation reveals appalling facts regarding Josh's life. He was blackmailing some women, taking secretly recorded intimate moments to threaten them for money. With $250,000 in his apartment, it becomes evident that various people had motives to murder him.

Max and Maddy, who have worked together despite their differences, find a hidden message in the steam room, stating, "Bob killed me." Club general manager Bob is discovered to have murdered Josh to keep him from testifying on behalf of his wife Sandra in her divorce proceeding.

Sandra, embroiled in an acrimonious custody fight, had shared her problems with Josh, who was about to reveal Bob's intimidation. Max and Maddy orchestrate a sting operation to get a confession out of Bob, successfully deceiving him into confessing before Cole and the police arrive to arrest him.

Wild Cards season 2: The final confrontation

With the dust settled, Cole also apprehends Peyton on charges of soliciting Josh's murder, establishing that she had been involved in the plot. Maddy, never keen to lose out, tries to escape with the loot but is intercepted by Max. Their goodbyes are sweet and sour as Maddy recognizes Max's new way of life and decision.

In the meantime, Cole apologizes to Max for having doubted her, cementing their developing friendship. Maddy brings back Lola, the pilfered dog, in a final lighthearted touch, leaving Max to wonder what kind of mischief her old pal will get into next.

With plot twists, emotionally charged reunions, and intricate murder mystery, Wild Cards season 2 episode 5 leaves Max to balance her past and present life. But one thing is certain—her journey is far from complete.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

