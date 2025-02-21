Where to watch Wild Cards series? All streaming options explored

Wild Cards fans have been awaiting the return of their favorite crime-solving duo Max and Cole. In February 2025, the second season of the police procedural returned to The CW Channel on February 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

U.S. viewers can watch the second season of Wild Cards every Wednesday on The CW. Episodes will also be available the following day on The CW’s website and can be streamed on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

The official summary for the show reads:

"A spirited con woman and a demoted by-the-book detective are given the chance to redeem themselves. The catch? They must find a way to work together each using their unique skills to solve crimes."

The official poster of the show (Image via @thecw / Instagram)

After making its debut in Canada earlier in January, U.S. viewers will be able to catch the second season of the show airing every Wednesday night on The CW Channel. The episodes will be released at 8 p.m. ET every week.

For users who do not have a cable connection, the episodes will also be available online or via on-demand platforms. The episodes will be available on The CW's official website the next day after the live broadcast. Meanwhile, platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV will also offer access to the show in differing pay-per-view and rental plans.

What is Wild Cards About? A sneak peek into the plot

A still from season 1 of the show (Image via @cwwildcards / Instagram)

The storyline revolves around the unlikely pairing of a detective and a con artist: Max (played by actress Vanessa Morgan) and Cole (played by actor Giacomo Gianniotti). Despite their differences, the two are forced to team up to solve high-profile crimes, leading to an unlikely connection.

The show mixes banter between the leads with moments of serious crime. The second season of the police procedural promises to give glimpses into the characters' backstories, and their troubled pasts and bring some new cases to the table too.

Who are the cast members of Wild Cards?

The cast of the police procedural is led by Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti. Season 2 of the show is also expected to introduce some exciting guest stars, including Martin Sheen, Ally Sheedy, Katie Findlay, and Tony D’Angelo.

The full list of the featured cast on the show includes:

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell

Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis

Jason Priestley as George Graham

Terry Chen as Chief Patrick Li

Michael Xavier as Detective Simmons

Amy Goodmurphy as Detective Yates

Fletcher Donovan as Ricky Wilson

Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo

Martin Sheen as Joseph Edwards

Ally Sheedy as Rose Pruett

Marie Avgeropoulos as Nadia Evans

Tony D’Angelo as Jaws

Katie Findlay as Maddy

