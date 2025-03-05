Wild Cards season 2 episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The popular mystery-comedy hit Wild Cards season 2 keeps viewers hooked with its exciting cases and cracking duo, Max and Ellis. The duo in the last episode was entangled in solving a high-ride heist that took them far into the world of art smuggling.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 6, entitled Seance and Sensibility, is set to be an electrifying mix of mystery, comedy, and the paranormal. Max and Ellis are pulled into a surreal murder case in a rich but quirky family, where everybody has motive and opportunity.

With a fortune at stake and no obvious suspects, Max resorts to an unorthodox method—posing as a psychic and conducting a séance to invoke the ghost of the victim. With surprise discoveries, spine-tingling meetings, and plenty of rapid-fire wit, this episode is bound to have viewers on the edge of their seats. Below is the comprehensive release schedule, cast plot and more.

Wild Cards season 2: Release date and time

Mark your calendars! Wild Cards season 2, episode 6 airs on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 7:00 PM on PIX. Expect a gripping episode with mystery, humor, and surprising twists. Below is the comprehensive release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 7:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 4:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 6:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 5:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 5:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 12:00 AM

Wild Cards season 2: Where to watch

The show will air on PIX at 7:00 PM, allowing supporters to catch the new happenings in the adventures of Max and Ellis. For those who do not catch the live viewing, Wild Cards episodes are usually on demand on certain streaming sites, although streaming information is subject to change. Check back to find out where you can stream the episode on demand.

What to expect in episode 6: Seance and Sensibility

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/CBC)

This Wild Cards season 2 episode 6 tracks Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) and Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) as they investigate an unusual murder case of a wealthy and quirky family. With much money on the line, there is a possible motive for every member of the family, and it is thus a difficult case for the crime-solving duo to crack.

To solve the case, Max takes a somewhat unorthodox approach—posing as a psychic and conducting a séance to supposedly call forth the ghost of the victim. As she channels her inner medium, audiences can expect both suspense and comedy as the séance reveals secrets, motives, and perhaps the real killer.

With George (Jason Priestley) and Davis (Andy Nez) having important roles in the story, this episode will have its fair share of suspense and surprising truths. The marrying of the supernatural aspects with the tried-and-tested whodunit format makes Seance and Sensibility a show that viewers of the series will not want to miss.

Wild Cards season 2: Main cast

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell – A smart and daring investigator who isn't hesitant to bend the rules to crack a case.

– A smart and daring investigator who isn't hesitant to bend the rules to crack a case. Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis – A clever and tactical detective who frequently serves to counterbalance Max's unconventional approach.

– A clever and tactical detective who frequently serves to counterbalance Max's unconventional approach. Jason Priestley as George – An important character in the case whose relationships and revelations bring depth to the mystery.

– An important character in the case whose relationships and revelations bring depth to the mystery. Andy Nez as Davis – An enigmatic figure with secret agendas that make the investigation twist and turn.

If you’re a fan of mystery, comedy, and a touch of the supernatural, this episode is sure to deliver on all fronts. With an engaging storyline, quirky characters, and a séance that may reveal more than anyone expected, Seance and Sensibility will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Don't miss another thrilling installment in the Wild Cards season 2!

