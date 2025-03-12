Wild Cards season 2 episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

In the next episode of Wild Cards season 2, titled The Big Bang Theory, audience can expect a blend of drama and tension. Episode 7 of Wild Cards season 2 will air on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

As the story unfolds, Ellis comes into the spotlight. He is confronted with the challenging task of saving his coworkers without allowing emotions to cloud his judgment. The stakes are high, and tensions escalate as he has to navigate through hurdles to keep them safe.

Wild Cards season 2: Release date and time

Episode 7 of Wild Cards season 2 is set to release officially on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Viewers from various time zones can refer to the below schedule to avoid missing the new plot twists and surprises in this episode.

Below is the worldwide release schedule so that viewers everywhere can watch it at the right time:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 8 pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 5 pm CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 7 pm MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 6 pm CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 1 am IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 5:30 am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 12 am

Wild Cards season 2: Where to watch

Still from the series(Image via Youtube/CBC)

The episode will air on The CW network, and can also be streamed on the network's official website and select streaming platforms soon after it airs. These streaming platforms include Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Fans can contact their cable providers and digital streaming services to see if the episode will be available for further viewing.

Wild Cards season 2: Previous episode recap and what to expect

The last episode, titled Séance and Sensibility, Max and Ellis were investigating a strange murder case of an offbeat family. Max, in order to solve the case, took on a psychic identity, applying unorthodox techniques to flush out the killer.

Ellis, on the other hand, was grappling with his increasing doubts about Max's erratic method.

Episode 7, The Big Bang Theory, will change gears to a high-stakes operation in which Chief Li and Max are in a life-or-death situation. While Ellis races against time to rescue them, he will have to make quick decisions and deal with his issues. The episode is set to explore themes of leadership, loyalty, and power.

This episode will delve into the gray areas between lies and truth. High stakes are at play, and the investigative skills of the team will be put to the test like never before.

Main cast of Wild Cards season 2

Below is a list of some of the cast members:

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell– Max is an intelligent and intuitive detective with a rebellious spirit. Her unorthodox approach frequently clashes with the establishment, but her keen intuition makes her an asset to the team.

Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis – Ellis is a by-the-book and methodical detective who prefers to stick with the rules. Although he and Max frequently disagree on his unconventional methods, it is their partnership that makes them an effective team.

Jason Priestley as George – George is an experienced veteran with years of law enforcement under his belt. His experience and no-nonsense approach offer a solid basis for the team to work through tough cases.

Andy Nez as Davis – A computer-savvy analyst, Davis is instrumental in cracking the cases. With his skills of unraveling intricate data and tracing leads, the team is always one step ahead of its opponents.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

