Wild Cards season 2 episode 8 recap: Who really killed Logan Hess?

In the latest gripping episode of Wild Cards season 2, which aired on March 26, the mystery surrounding Logan Hess’s death takes center stage. What initially appears to be an unusual suicide soon unravels into a web of deceit, ambition, and obsession. As Max and her team dig deeper, they discover that Logan’s business dealings and personal relationships may have played a crucial role in his tragic end.

The question lingers—was his death truly a suicide, or was there a more sinister force at play?

The solution is revealed dramatically: Logan Hess was murdered, and the killer turns out to be Sierra, Zane's assistant and Logan's business partner. Spurred by a toxic combination of protectiveness and possessiveness, Sierra's desperation to preserve Zane's dream causes her to kill what she sees as a threat—Logan himself.

Wild Cards season 2: A mysterious death

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

The series starts with a dramatic revelation: Logan Hess, a celebrated streetwear designer, is discovered dead under mysterious circumstances. His unclothed body, except for an adult diaper, raises immediate concerns for Max and her team.

As much as preliminary assumptions point toward suicide, Max and her colleagues weren't ready to accept this angle. With each investigation of Logan's work and personal life, discrepancies turn up, leaving them to wonder if there is more to this death than what meets the eye.

Logan's business partner, Zane, becomes a suspect as their company's takeover strains their relationship. Detectives uncover a heated argument over creative control and finances.

However, suspicion shifts as evidence points to Sierra, Zane's overprotective assistant, whose erratic behavior raises red flags.

Wild Cards season 2: Sierra's obsession and a deadly confrontation

As the investigation deepens, Sierra's intense fascination with Zane is revealed to the detectives. Her absolute confidence that Zane cannot make correct choices drives her extreme actions.

Sierra opposed Logan's acquisition deal and, in a shocking confession, admits to manipulating Zane and killing Logan to protect him. Tensions peak when she confronts Anastasia, the retail tycoon behind the takeover, in a near-fatal standoff. Authorities arrive just in time, arresting Sierra for Logan's murder, leaving Zane devastated by her betrayal.

Wild Cards season 2: Resolution and moving forward

With the case solved, the emotional fallout remains. Zane, despite his emotional pain, chooses to honor Logan's vision by proceeding with the acquisition. He recognizes that sharing his designs with the world is not a compromise but a tribute to his deceased partner's aspirations.

The Wild Cards season 2 episode 8, also explores Max's conflict in trying to balance her role as a detective with her father's worries about protecting her. A bomb threat at the station earlier in the episode acts as a blunt reminder of the threats she is up against, but her determination does not waver.

In the aftermath of the dust settling, relief comes in the form of a lighter moment. Max is taken out to a board game bar, bringing a sense of normalcy after the intense investigation. It's a reminder that despite a world plagued by crime and lies, some moments of camaraderie and humor persist.

With a hooking storyline and solid character development, this episode of Wild Cards season 2 is a suspenseful and rewarding watch, leaving fans excited to see what comes next.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

