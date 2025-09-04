Will there be a Countdown season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

After teh first season of Countdown on Prime Video finished with a big cliffhanger, there is still no word on whether there will be a Countdown season 2. Derek Haas devised the show, which stars Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, and Violett Beane.

Season one ends with Amber Oliveras' fate unknown after she is taken prisoner. Several plots are still open, so there is opportunity for more if the platform agrees to a second season.

Prime Video hasn't said anything about renewing the show yet, but both the creator and the cast have talked about the possibility of a second season.

Countdown season 2 release date possibilities

Countdown season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

As of now, Countdown season 2 has not been officially confirmed by Prime Video. Derek Haas, the show's creator, is still hopeful that it will be renewed. He says that streaming services look at metrics and audience interaction before making choices.

The show has been getting more viewers since it started in June 2025, which could affect the platform's decision. Jensen Ackles, the lead actor, agrees with this perspective and says that the season one finale was intended to build up future episodes, leaving the tale open for continuation if Amazon wants to move forward.

If Countdown season 2 gets the green light, filming is set to start in 2026. If you look at how long it usually takes for written dramas to come out, it looks like late 2026 or 2027 is the best time for it to come out. Haas says he is ready to keep working on plots and character arcs, but no formal timetable information has been given.

The possible second season would probably tie up the loose ends with Amber Oliveras and look into the bigger effects of Todd's actions. It would also strengthen the relationships between the people on the task force led by Mark Meachum.

What happened in the Countdown season 1 finale?

Countdown season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The end of season one left viewers with a lot of questions that were never answered. Detective Mark Meachum of the LAPD and others of the task team closed in on Todd, who had planned various things related to the murder of the Homeland Security officer.

The episode concluded with Todd abducting Amber Oliveras, gripping viewers and intensifying the suspense. Haas revealed in interviews that Todd had planned to kill Oliveras, but the show did not reveal the conclusion. This story that hasn't been resolved yet makes it easy to start Countdown season 2.

What could Countdown season 2 explore?

If renewed, Countdown season 2 may expand on existing character arcs while introducing new threats. Amber Oliveras’ fate remains unresolved after the season one cliffhanger, making her survival a priority for continuation.

Todd’s larger scheme also stands out, as the finale suggested his actions connect to a broader plan. A second season could explore who he is working with and why. The task force itself provides further opportunities, with agents from multiple law enforcement branches offering potential for deeper backstories and evolving alliances.

At the center, Mark Meachum’s leadership may face new tests, particularly in balancing his role within the team and his relationships. These threads allow for both procedural investigations and longer serialized storylines.

Countdown season 2 cast expectations

The cast of Countdown (Image via Getty)

If the series returns, the core cast is expected to include Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum, Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras, Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe, and Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd.

Showrunner Derek Haas has expressed interest in bringing back these central characters. However, casting ultimately depends on production logistics, network decisions, and contract agreements.

All 13 episodes of Countdown season 1 are currently available on Prime Video. If Countdown season 2 is confirmed, it will also stream on Prime Video as part of Amazon’s ongoing deal with the show’s producers.

