Will there be Duster season 2? Renewal status and more

With Duster season 1 now finished, viewers are eagerly awaiting news about Duster season 2, wondering if the HBO Max series will get renewed. After just over three weeks of twists, turns, and an unexpected ride through the criminal underworld, Duster’s first season came to an end in early July. The series, created by J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, premiered on May 15, 2025, and had fans hooked from the very start.

The show’s finale episode set things up perfectly for Duster season 2, leaving many plotlines unresolved. However, while the show hasn’t been canceled, fans may have to wait, as it hasn’t been renewed for season 2 either. That being said, the series has received strong reviews from both critics and fans.

At the time of writing, the HBO Max series has a 92% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 85% audience score. That puts it on par with some of J.J. Abrams’ hit shows, including Fringe (91% and 80%), Lost (86% and 89%), and Alias (86% and 92%). It should give fans hope, given that all three of those shows went on to have three or more seasons.

What has star Rachel Hilson said about a potential Duster season 2?

A still from Duster season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Max)

Rachel Hilson, who stars as Nina Hayes, questioned the possibility that the show may not get a second season while discussing her character's potential. In an interview with Interview Magazine, published on May 15, 2025, she said:

“I wonder, if there’s a next season, if Nina would make Jim go undercover or something.”

Meanwhile, co-creator LaToya Morgan revealed in an interview with Collider that she and J.J. Abrams have already developed plans and ideas for multiple seasons.

“In the beginning. I would say in the first six weeks, when we started talking about the idea, we started laying out ideas for multiple seasons.”

Morgan also shared that they planned season 1 to end the way it did to bridge a pathway into Duster season 2, and she is hopeful that fans are excited for what they have in store.

“I'm just excited to hopefully see where it’ll take us, because I just think it's such an incredible door that is opening for hopefully another season, where you're like, “Wait. Oh, my god, what else don't I fully understand about this story? Hopefully, you've been enjoying the ride along the way, and you want to see more.”

Furthermore, in another interview with TV Insider, Morgan teased the potential introduction of new characters and actors when asked about the cast of a possible Duster season 2. She said:

“Yes, we have a bunch of great names that we’ve been thinking about… We’re so excited about where that’s gonna take us, and hopefully, if we get a Season 2, so many fun escapades to get into — all very exciting, I think.”

Rachel Hilson reveals her thoughts about her and Josh Holloway’s characters’ future

A still from Duster season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Max)

In the same interview with Interview Magazine, Hilson revealed that she would be interested in returning to the show if needed. She believes that her skill set could set up an interesting storyline for Hayes in a potential Duster season 2 or beyond. This came up during a conversation between Hilson and Josh Holloway, who asked:

“Are you ever going to sing on the show? You have a beautiful voice. I think we should suggest that to LaToya [Morgan].

Hilson admitted she would be open to the idea and even suggested a potential undercover role for Hayes as a night-lounge singer. She said:

“Well, I feel like if Nina goes undercover again, maybe she can go undercover as a night lounge singer.”

Hilson also suggested that Jim, Holloway’s character, could go undercover as a potential office worker in Duster season 2.

“I think it would be funny if he had to do some sort of office job and wear a suit.”

Interested viewers can watch all the episodes of Duster season 1 on HBO Max.

