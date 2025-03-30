Will Erin Krakow leave When Calls the Heart show forever? Details explored

The finale of When Calls the Heart season 12 has left viewers of the show asking some critical questions. Specifically, fans have been left scratching their heads over the future of one of the series's main characters.

This character is Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton played by actress Erin Krakow. Krakow has portrayed the character since the start of the show in 2014 and is at the core of its narrative, centered on Elizabeth's life in the town of Hope Valley.

Fans would be glad to hear that Erin Krakow would be coming back for season 13 of When Calls the Heart. In fact, she was featured in the video announcement of the show's renewal that was announced on various social media sites including Instagram on March 24, 2025, confirming her appearance in the upcoming season of the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

Erin Krakow is not leaving When Calls the Heart

Erin Krakow is not leaving Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart. As noted earlier, she was featured in the announcement video for the show's renewal, which confirms that she would be a part of the show's upcoming season.

Here's what she said in the video that has been widely circulated on social media platforms since its release:

"Psst — I got news. When Calls the Heart is returning for season 13, and we are so excited! We can't wait to get back to Hope Valley to tell more of the stories you love! We'll see you on Hallmark."

What are some of the reasons that could have led to growing speculations among When Calls the Heart fans about Erin Krakow's departure?

The finale episode of When Calls the Heart ended on an unusual note as Elizabeth decided to leave Hope Valley along with Jack Jr. For the uninitiated, Elizabeth was unable to accept her son's diabetes diagnosis, but she kept her cool once he started getting treatment.

That was until the season finale when Jack Jr. was discovered unresponsive after being given insulin that had not been properly stored. This event led Elizabeth to decide to leave Hope Valley and relocate to Cape Fullerton, where Charlotte Thornton, a character who was last seen in season 3, resides.

Since Hope Valley is the focal point of the show's story, Elizabeth's character trajectory towards the end of season 12 had fans worried about the direction of the story and Erin Krakow's future in the show.

Moreover, some ambiguous statements from one of the show's co-creators added further uncertainty. In an interview on February 23, 2024, with Soaps, showrunner and executive producer Brian Bird was queried as to whether the show would be able to survive without its star, Erin Krakow, to which he responded in positive. However, he also added:

"Not that I would ever want to have to do that, or that any of us would ever want to have to do that. We do think [Erin] is the absolute source of everything on When Calls the Heart and we love her. We hope we don’t wear her out and tire her of this whole thing. She could be there forever as far as I’m concerned.”

