Will there be a High Potential season 2? Explored

High Potential season 2 will continue the engaging blend of crime-solving and character-driven storytelling that captivated audiences during its first season on ABC. The crime drama adapted from the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel HPI features Kaitlin Olson as the smart and unorthodox Morgan Gillory.

The show follows single mom Morgan, with a genius-level IQ, as she moves from a cleaning position at the LAPD to that of a consultant, applying her skills to crack complex cases. During season 1, Morgan was seen tackling difficult investigations, making friends with her coworkers, and struggling with her issues, all while displaying her wit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for High Potential season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

When was High Potential season 2 renewed?

ABC greenlit High Potential season 2 in January 2025. Abbott Elementary is the only other show in which the network has granted an early renewal this year. As per Deadline, the next season will have more than 13 episodes, as opposed to the first season's tally.

The renewal was largely due to the show's strong ratings on multiple platforms, which remained strong even after it went on hiatus for the holidays. Surprisingly, when High Potential moved from its 10 pm to 9 pm time slot on Tuesdays, viewership rose to an average of 5.74 million same-day viewers, as per Screen Rant.

What happened in High Potential season 1?

The first season of High Potential brought us Morgan Gillory, a single mom of three with an amazing IQ. Working as a janitor at the LAPD, she came across a crime scene and applied her exceptional problem-solving abilities. The detectives, impressed by her intelligence, offered her a consultant job, and she began working with Detective Karadec.

All season long, Morgan assisted in solving several high-profile cases while navigating the intricacies of law enforcement and her own life. The season finale left viewers in suspense with a cliffhanger twist, showing viewers that Morgan's ex-husband, Roman, whom she had thought was dead, is alive.

This jaw-dropping turn of events followed after much of the season was spent uncovering the mystery of Roman's vanishing 15 years ago. Karadec revealed the news to Morgan at the last minute, which was heart-stopping.

The finale also brought in a serial killer with a creepy obsession with children's games, who attacked Morgan and ominously vowed to "play again," suggesting a personal grudge.

What to expect from High Potential season 2?

Although ABC has not yet announced a release date for High Potential season 2, it will likely be released sometime in the fall of 2025, as per Forbes. Season 2 will probably explore more about the mysteries behind Roman's surprise return and who the serial killer obsessed with games is.

Showrunner Todd Harthan has teased that High Potential season 2 will explore why Roman went missing, but solutions won't be served on a silver platter. Fans can also expect more character development between Morgan and her team, particularly with Detective Karadec.

In an interview with Screen Rant published on January 26, 2025, Harthan said:

"I think what you'll learn next year is that his disappearance and where he went and why he ended up there was really, really complicated. And it's not hopefully something that the audience will predict, but it's something we're going to map out."

Though a romance plot will unfold slowly, there is undeniable chemistry between them. The show might continue its procedural format, with Morgan using her brains to solve new cases every week while continuing to develop the larger storylines.

Overall, High Potential season 2 has received a green light with plenty of enticing mysteries, laughter-filled moments, and intriguing characters to return like fans enjoyed seeing them in season one. Once renewal has been officially announced, viewers can certainly anticipate more of what they liked seeing when the series returns to screens in autumn 2025.

