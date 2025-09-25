Will there be Hotel Costiera season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

After a thrilling first season, questions have arisen about the release of Hotel Costiera season 2. Season 1 is Prime Video's latest mystery thriller that promises adventures in a striking setting. Starring Jesse Williams in the lead role, the series has a total of six episodes and is directed by Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli.

Daniel De Luca, the half-Italian ex-U.S. Marine, takes up the job of a fixer at one of the premium hotels in Positano, Italy. The owner of the hotel, Augusto, puts Daniel in charge of handling all the risky tasks of his rich guests as well as himself. Things take a turn when Daniel embarks on a journey to find Augusto's missing daughter, Alice.

While the series brought shocking twists and varied characters, the ending left the viewers with several unanswered questions. As of September 25, 2025, Prime Video has not renewed the show for a second season.

Prime Video has not confirmed the release of Hotel Costiera season 2 yet

Hotel Costiera season 1 was released on September 24, 2025. The Prime Video original series dropped all six episodes on the same day, giving the viewers an option to binge the series in one go. From intense fights to rushed efforts for saving Alice, Daniel and his team went through a myriad of challenges till the end of the series.

The ending of the show left the viewers with twists and turns that raised hopes for Hotel Costiera season 2. However, as of the time when the article was written, the series has not been renewed for season 2.

The story followed in the latest installment gives hints for another season. From Daniel's past to the looming dangers from Laurent and his team, there are still a lot of aspects that a second season could explore. However, the return of the show for another season may also depend on factors like audience reception and show's performance statistics.

Some key points that Hotel Costiera season 2 could touch upon

While there is still no official confirmation from the cast, makers, or Prime Video regarding Hotel Costiera season 2, several key points from season 1 could be taken ahead if a second season is released.

An intense altercation ensues at the time of exchange between Daniel and gang leader Laurent, with the former managing to rescue Alice and get Maria Callas' necklace back safely with Genny's help. In that moment, Laurent escaped instantly before the police could catch him, leaving his son behind.

His escape is successful, as hinted in the series. Laurent further meets a man towards the end, whose face is not shown to the viewers. In a shocking twist, the mystery man is revealed to be Daniel's father, who had allegedly abandoned him years ago.

If Hotel Costiera season 2 comes to life, this twist could be one of the main aspects followed in the series. Daniel did not have a positive picture of his father in his mind, with his return posing major challenges for the protagonist ahead. Daniel's past as a U.S. Marine is also mysterious, which could be explored if another season is released.

Another aspect that a possible second season could touch upon is Laurent's next moves. Given that he has escaped successfully and connected with Daniel's father, the gang leader could wreak havoc for the protagonist. Daniel's love life can also be delved into in season 2. While these unexplored points raise anticipation for a new season, viewers can expect official updates to be revealed soon by Prime Video.

Watch Hotel Costiera season 1 on Prime Video.

