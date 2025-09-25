Where was Hotel Costiera season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Hotel Costiera season 1 has opened its doors to the viewers, bringing them on a striking story of action and drama. The series was released on September 24, 2025, comprising a total of six episodes.

It follows a former U.S. Marine, Daniel De Luca, who takes the job of a fixer for Hotel Costiera in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy. The hotel's owner, Augusto, assigns Daniel different missions for the rich and unusual guests and himself. Things get difficult when one of Augusto's daughters, Alice, gets kidnapped. Tasked to get Alice back, Daniel has a lot of challenges to beat in the series.

Starring Jesse Williams in the lead role, the series carries a mix of power-packed, emotional, and dramatic scenes set in a picturesque backdrop. Hotel Costiera season 1 was filmed at varied locations in Positano, Italy.

Every major filming location where Hotel Costiera season 1 was shot

A still from Hotel Costiera season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Daniel has risky missions lined up for him in Hotel Costiera season 1. His role as a fixer takes him through varied challenges, but the task of finding Augusto's daughter, Alice, turns out to be the most difficult. From his luxurious workplace to the local pockets where the chasing and fighting take place, the series' filming locations significantly add to Daniel's adventurous story.

Here is all you need to know about where Hotel Costiera was filmed:

Positano, Italy

Positano, a town on the Amalfi Coast, Italy, became one of the main filming locations of Hotel Costiera season 1. Located in the province of Salerno, the location is a popular tourist attraction. From the local areas to scenic spots, different corners of Positano are featured in the series' elaborate action scenes and pivotal moments.

Since the series revolves around a luxurious stay, Villa Treville Positano was used as the titular hotel. Several spots in the hotel became a part of Hotel Costiera season 1's filming sets, where Daniel and other characters' stories unfolded.

Located on the rugged cliff sides of Positano, Treville Positano offers a premium hotel experience with unique accommodation, dining, wellness, and recreational activities. The mansion has stood since the 18th century, and was later turned into a hotel.

With its historical prominence from the Roman era and the natural attractions, Positano stands as a prominent location in the region. Spiaggia Grande beach, Fornillo Beach, Church of Santa Maria Assunta, and more are some iconic sights of the town. Films and shows such as The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Under the Tuscan Sun (2003), Sense8 (2015-2018), and more have been filmed in Positano.

Other production details of Hotel Costiera season 1

Jesse Williams hosts an aperitivo hour celebrating the launch of Hotel Costiera season 1 (Image via Getty)

One of the highlights of Hotel Costiera season 1 is the striking backdrop in which it is set. The coastal aesthetics and the storyline come together to bring a unique experience for the viewers. Jesse Williams, who plays the role of Daniel in the series, also had a special experience filming in Positano, as he mentioned in a recent interview with the TODAY show.

Talking about his character and shooting at the Amalfi Coast, Williams said:

"To excel in one area but have weaknesses and flaws seemed really appealing for me to do. And yeah, shooting on the Amalfi Coast for four and a half months wasn't so bad either."

Sharing his experience of working in Italy for the show, the actor further shared:

"I really wanted to work outside of the States and broaden my horizons in that way, and this was a perfect vehicle to do it."

Jesse Williams also talked about the production team he worked with for the show and mentioned:

"It's an entirely, it's truly an Italian production. We had the whole crew, and producers, and original writers are Italian, and I was absolutely welcomed."

About Hotel Costiera season 1

An official poster of the series (Image via Prime Video)

The show combines an action-based story with dramatic twists. The series's protagonist, Daniel De Luca, comes with a complex past and does a risky job in the beautiful landscape of Positano. Working as a fixer at Hotel Costiera, Daniel's biggest challenge comes when Alice, the hotel owner's daughter, gets kidnapped.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano."

It further elaborates:

"In addition to dealing with the hotel's wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

Along with Williams, other cast members of the series include Jordan Alexandra as Genny, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Adele, Tommaso Ragno as Augusto, Amanda and Campana as Alice, among others.

Watch Hotel Costiera season 1 on Prime Video.

