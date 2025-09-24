Hotel Costiera season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Hotel Costiera season 1 is an Italian action-drama television series directed by Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli. The series is set to premiere on September 24, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video and integrates crime, comedy, and drama against the backdrop of the Amalfi Coast of Positano.

Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half-Italian former Marine, becomes a fixer at a high-end hotel. When the daughter of Daniel's owner, Alice, goes missing, Daniel's abilities are tested while he faces secrets, threats, and volatile hotel politics.

The cast includes Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Jean-Hugues Anglade, and Alejandra Onieva, all of whom play integral roles to the Hotel Costiera season 1's complex plot.

Hotel Costiera season 1 cast and characters

Jesse Williams as Daniel De Luca

Jesse Williams (Image via Instagram/@ijessewilliams)

Daniel De Luca is a savvy ex-Marine returning to his Italian heritage to serve as the hotel's fixer. He gets embroiled in the sordid and dark world of hotel politics in the quest for the missing daughter of the owner.

Jesse Williams is known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy. His work covers television, film, and theater, including his performance in Take Me Out, which earned him a Tony nomination. His work in political activism has received recognition in the entertainment industry.

Maria Chiara Giannetta as Adele

Maria Chiara Giannetta as Adele (Image via Instagram/@mariachiaragiannetta_official)

Adele, who is a key member of staff at the hotel, is an emotional center for Daniel and crosses paths with guests and family members in the background. She holds professional duty alongside personal allegiances, often serving as a confidante in the midst of escalating tensions. Her keen insight and delicacy render her indispensable to the investigation as well as to the emotional environment of the hotel.

Maria Chiara Giannetta has been seen in popular Italian shows such as Don Matteo and Blanca, for which she won the Nastro d'Argento award.

Jordan Alexandra as Genny

Jordan Alexandra (Image via Instagram/@iamjordanalexandra)

Genny, a lively figure at the hotel, habitually acts as a buffer between bickering staff and complaining guests. Her sharp tongue and commitment to the hotel instill confidence, but her frankness gets her into conflict with the management as well as Daniel. Genny becomes involved in the mystery at the center of the story in Hotel Costiera season 1.

Jordan Alexandra is a British actress known for her work in The Winter King, Boiling Point, and Bridgerton. Her range in both drama and period work has earned her a spot as a popular performer in UK and international television.

Alejandra Onieva as Sheryl

Alejandra Onieva (Image via Instagram/@alex_onieva)

Sheryl, a feisty hotel employee, has secrets related to the missing daughter case. Her behavior veers between helpful and suspicious, with her backstory slowly revealing ties to the crime.

Alejandra Onieva is a Spanish actress, best recognized for High Seas.

Other actors featured in Hotel Costiera season 1

Hotel Costiera season 1 features a variety of actors who contribute to the story across the Prime Video drama series. Here is the list of additional cast members:

Amanda Campana as Alice

Tommaso Ragno as Augusto

Antonio Gerardi as Bigné

Pierpaolo Spollon as Bruno

Sam Haygarth as Tancredi

Daniela Glasgow as Friend

Chloe Hirschman as Sabine

Jean-Hugues Anglade.

About Hotel Costiera season 1

Hotel Costiera season 1 tracks the life of Daniel De Luca, a half-Italian former Marine who comes back to Italy and works as a fixer for one of Positano's top hotels.

When the owner of the hotel's daughter, Alice, goes missing under mysterious circumstances, Daniel finds himself entangled in a web of conspiracy, secrets, and hidden agendas. While chasing the truth, Daniel has to tread carefully between the competing interests of the high-ups, the hotel administration, and others.

The action propels him through his wits and will to find a solution to the crisis with every episode unfolding fresh layers of deception, unexpected ententes, and ethical dilemmas.

Hotel Costiera season 1 will be available to stream on Prime Video on September 24, 2025.

