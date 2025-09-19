Chief of War season 1 ending explained: Who wins the war?

Chief of War season 1 episode 9, the season finale titled The Black Desert, brings the showdown battle that determines the future of the Hawaiian Islands during the late 18th century. The main question of who wins the war between Kamehameha and his cousin Keoua is resolved in clear terms.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader discretion is advised.

Despite overwhelming odds and immense cruelty on Keoua's part, Kamehameha wins by the use of Western firearms with Kaʻiana by his side, and a volcanic eruption that halts the battle.

The eruption annihilates Keoua's army, scattering his troops and leaving him defenseless. Kaʻiana, gravely injured, witnesses Kamehameha's triumph as the warriors proclaim Kamehameha as king. In Chief of War season 1 episode 9, the death of Keoua seals the change in power, favoring Kamehameha in uniting the islands.

Ad

Trending

How does Keoua die in Chief of War season 1 episode 9?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In Chief of War season 1 episode 9, the road to triumph winds its way through multiple layers of preparation, cruelty, and divine guidance. Kamehameha gains allegiance by promoting Kaʻiana as the Chief of War and Kaʻahumanu as a guide, unifying both military tactics and political advice.

Ad

Conversely, Keoua governs through terror, calling for sacrifice and ruling through brutality to instill submission, exacerbating the perception of tyranny. In combat, the introduction of guns provides Kamehameha's troops with a tactical advantage against Keoua's larger army.

The tide turns when the volcano erupts. It opens up cracks that consume much of Keoua's army and figuratively confirms Kamehameha's divine right to govern.

Amid the chaos, Keoua dies not at the hands of a warrior but in the fury of the volcanic explosion that swallows the battlefield. As the battle rages along the obsidian plain, cracks appear in the ground, emitting ash and molten lava.

Ad

Keoua, directing his troops amidst the carnage, is engulfed in the center of the eruption. The earth opens beneath him, and a furious explosion of flames and ash tosses him into the path of lava.

His demise is depicted as a natural and divine judgment, depriving him of the opportunity to die in battle and casting his downfall as a sign that the gods supported Kamehameha. In contrast, Kaʻiana, though mortally wounded by the same volcano eruption, hangs on to life long enough to salute Kamehameha as chief.

Ad

What happens at the end of Chief of War season 1 episode 9?

Ad

The battle’s conclusion leaves behind more than victory, exposing fractures within alliances and personal sacrifices that cannot be ignored. Kaʻiana’s near-fatal injuries represent the physical cost of loyalty, while Kupuohi’s grave wounding raises the question of whether her recovery can preserve fragile family ties.

Namake's confession to Kaʻiana of his tryst with Kupuohi adds betrayal to a scenario already filled with mourning and survival. This further complicates their relationships. At the same time, Heke's revenge and the acts of violence committed in the momentary heat of war highlight how vengeance becomes all-consuming even when one's side emerges victorious.

Ad

These strands show that cohesion under Kamehameha is far from complete, as individual losses and private grudges remain beneath the surface. In Chief of War season 1 episode 9, the gods' outburst might have swept the battlefield clear, but it cannot remove the wounds left on the survivors' hearts.

Was the prophecy fulfilled in Chief of War season 1 episode 9?

A still from the episode (Image via Apple TV+)

Though Keoua is dead and Kamehameha is hailed victor, the prophecy of the Great King remains unsettled. King Kahekili of Maui, who has long claimed the prophecy for himself, responds to the news of Kamehameha’s triumph not with concession but with renewed hostility. He orders Lima to assassinate Kaʻiana and desecrate his body, turning survival into a new target for vengeance.

Ad

This instruction solidifies that although one adversary has perished, others stand by to challenge the ascension of Kamehameha. The eruption, seen as a divine blessing, fortifies the legitimacy of Kamehameha but also brings uncertainty, as the belief in prophecy can change according to events yet to come.

By concluding with Kahekili still reigning, Chief of War season 1 episode 9 emphasizes that the war has not ended but has been shifted to a new stage. The triumph over Keoua guarantees immediate control. However, the road to unification is still perilous with unresolved threats, disputed prophecy, and the specter of future conflicts.

Ad

Also read: Where was Chief of War season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Chief of War season 1 episode 9, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More