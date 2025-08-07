7 Luciane Buchanan movies and shows to watch if you loved her in 'Chief of War'

Luciane Buchanan plays Kaʻahumanu in the historical drama Chief of War, a sweeping saga based on the true story of the Hawaiian unification in the 1700s. Told from the perspective of Jason Momoa's Kaʻiana, a warrior chief of the Kauaʻi people, the show goes into the heart of the island's bloody history.

Created by Thomas Pa'a Sibbett and Jason Momoa, this Apple TV+ original is being lauded for its historical accuracy and gritty performances, with some calling it Momoa's best yet. Luciane Buchanan's portrayal of King Kamehameha I's wife, the future queen of unified Hawai'i, makes her a force to be reckoned with. She breaks gender expectations from the get-go, and fans immediately root for her.

Before Chief of War, Buchanan was known for several other projects, notably The Night Agent and Tank.

The Night Agent, Tank, and other movies and shows for fans of Luciane Buchanan in Chief of War

1) The Night Agent (2023-present)

Buchanan in The Night Agent (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Can one phone call change an entire country's future? Ask FBI Agent Peter Sutherland. When cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin calls his Night Action hotline with a terrorism tip-off, Sutherland plunges into the dark underbelly of political subterfuge. It is up to the unlikely duo to save their country from impending doom.

Luciane Buchanan received critical and commercial acclaim for her role as Larkin, showing tenacity and quick wit in the face of unadulterated danger. Her rebellious nature perfectly complements Sutherland's cautious rule-breaking, making their combined resourcefulness perfect for the task. The show, created by Shawn Ryan, became one of the most widely watched releases worldwide upon debut.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Tank (2023)

Buchanan as Jules (Image via Amazon)

Things seem too good to be true when Ben (Matthew Whelan) and his wife Jules (Luciane Buchanan) inherit an ancestral property by the beach after his mother's demise. Their doubts about the family being hush-hush about the property are answered when Ben's innocent tank cleaning chore unleashes a dormant creature that has been torturing his family for generations.

While this Scott Walker movie received middling reviews, Buchanan's role as Jules sells the authenticity of the creature-led horror movie. Her easy banter and close relationship with Whelan's Ben sold the premise as a married couple whose life turns upside down. She embodies a curiosity that makes horror fans sit up and wonder what's going to happen next.

Where to watch: Tubi/The CW/Prime Video

3) The New Legends of Monkey (2018-2020)

Tripitaka and Monkey (Image via Instagram/@lucianebuchanan)

Based on the Japanese cult classic Saiyūki (titled "Monkey" in English), this fantasy adventure series follows the story of a young God named Monkey King (Chai Hansen) and his journey after a 500-year exile. Rescued by a young orphan named Tripitaka, Monkey travels an ancient land riddled with evil demons on a quest to retrieve the seven sacred scrolls.

Written by Jacquelin Perske, Craig Irvin, and Samantha Strauss, this campy family entertainer shows Luciane Buchanan's earlier work. Similar to her role in Chief of War, her character is tough as nails and does not let gender get in the way of the resistance against evil. Under her rough exterior, she reveals a kind and passionate center, making her a fan favorite in the show.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) My Friend Michael Jones (2018)

Buchanan as Selena (Image via Instagram/@lucianebuchanan)

Luciane Buchanan is known for her short films, including Mother Tongue (2024) and My Friend Michael Jones. She uses the medium to explore the impactful stories that align with her heritage and socio-cultural issues. In this Samson Rambo creation, she plays Selena, a bully-turned-unlikely friend to MJ, a boy with obsessive-compulsive disorder who becomes the target of his high school.

In an Instagram post published on May 3, 2018, Buchanan describes the movie as one of the scariest things she has ever done, making it the most profound experience. Her portrayal of the vulnerable Samoan girl hiding behind the mask of popularity is moving, and her friendship with MJ accurately describes teenage turbulence through their shared love of music and dance.

Where to watch: NZ Film on Demand

5) The Blue Rose (2013)

Buchanan as Aroha (Image via Tubi)

Fans of Luciane Buchanan in Chief of War can foray into New Zealand's original shows like The Blue Rose. Set in a law firm named Mosley & Loveridge, the crime drama focuses on Jane, a low-level temp worker who discovers that she has her job because Rose, the secretary, is suspiciously dead. Teaming up with Rose's best friend Linda, she decides to get to the bottom of things.

Buchanan plays a recurring character in this Rachel Lang and James Griffin show, appearing as the receptionist Aroha Nash at the firm. Since the show is told through the eyes of those at the bottom of the ladder, characters like hers add to the relatable atmosphere of the premise.

Where to watch: Tubi

6) Filthy Rich (2016-2017)

Buchanan as Kennedy (Image via Filthy Productions)

Joe, Savannah, and Zac go from nobodies to illegitimate children of John Truebridge, New Zealand's richest man. When he dies and leaves behind a huge chunk of wealth, they throw caution to the wind and go up against his family to each get a piece. What follows is hilarity and chaos in this Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan drama.

Luciane Buchanan plays Kennedy, Brady Truebridge's 15-year-old daughter. A typical teenager with a rebellious streak, her character adds to the existing mayhem of the family. The show's success led to an American spin-off in 2020, but it was cancelled after one season.

Where to watch: TVNZ+

7) Sweet Tooth (2021-2024)

The protagonist of Sweet Tooth (Image via Netflix)

In a world destroyed by a virus and resulting in "The Great Crumble", human-animal hybrids have found a way to survive. Amidst the new reality, a human-deer hybrid boy named Gus lives in the woods with his father, whom he calls Pubba. When Pubba dies, Gus goes on an adventure to find his mother.

Luciane Buchanan appears only in one episode as Louisa Jepperd, Tommy Jepperd's wife, who is going into labor. She captures the events in the world at the beginning of the "Sick" when the virus was taking over, and is presumed to have died during childbirth. However, the show garnered positive reviews, making it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Watch Luciane Buchanan in Chief of War season 1, premiering weekly till the season finale on September 19, 2025.

