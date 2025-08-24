Is Keōua from Chief of War season 1 based on a real figure? Details explored

Chief of War season 1 introduces the viewer to the Hawaiian setting in the 18th century, where rival kingdoms are at war with one another for survival. At the center of this drama is Keōua, whose involvement will sway all the events that surround him.The series follows Ka‘iana, a warrior chief who finds himself embroiled in both the struggles within Hawai‘i and with foreign powers on their doorstep. In this setting, Keōua is a traditionalist and arch-rival of Kamehameha, becoming the center of all of these conflicts.The character of Keōua in Chief of War season 1 is based on the historical figure, Chief Keōua Kū‘ahu‘ula, who was a prominent chief and Kamehameha’s sworn enemy while trying to unite the islands under one rule.The real Keōua Kū'ahu'ula behind Chief of War season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe character of Keōua in Chief of War season 1 is inspired by a real Hawaiian chief named Keōua Kū‘ahu‘ula. He was the son of King Kalani‘ōpu‘u, who ruled Hawai‘i when Captain James Cook arrived in 1778. Unlike his half-brother Kīwala‘ō, who inherited the kingdom, Keōua received no lands after his father’s death.This fueled conflict with his cousin Kamehameha, who had been entrusted with the war god Kū-ka-ili-moku. The struggle between the two led to years of battles for power on Hawai‘i Island. Keōua faced setbacks, including the devastating loss of much of his army to a volcanic eruption near Kīlauea in 1790. Despite the tragedy, he remained defiant.However, in 1791, he was killed at Pu‘ukoholā after being invited to what was claimed to be peace talks. His death allowed Kamehameha to gain control of Hawai‘i. Historically, Keōua is not only remembered as a foe of Kamehameha but also as a powerful chief who fought to defend the rights and traditions of his people.All about Keōua's character in Chief of War season 1A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)In Chief of War season 1, the character Keōua is portrayed as the cousin and rival of Kamehameha, the future King of Hawai‘i. In an interview with Town&amp;Country published on August 17, 2025, actor Cliff Curtis, who plays the character, argues that Keōua is not a villain.&quot;I love my character for that. I don’t see that as a villain. I see (it) as somebody who was conservative, who was a traditionalist and didn’t want these immigrants coming and taking his land. So in a way, he’s my kind of hero. I liked my character, I loved him for that, and I want to honor his descendants. But he was not a villain. He was somebody who was fighting for tradition,&quot; he explained.He represents a protector of Hawaiian traditions. In the series, Keōua is anti-Western practice. He is against foreign influence and is committed to retaining Hawaiian culture. He is the only character that does not speak English, showing his commitment to his heritage.The show also hybridizes history, illustrating Keōua as both the historical Keōua Kū'ahu'ula and his half-brother Kīwala'ō. Keōua's story sits prominently in the conflict, as his fight with Kamehameha presents obstacles to the hero's power journey.Rather than being one of antagonism, he is a symbol of cultural resistance, representing the conflict between tradition and modernity within a period of extensive transformation.Also read: Who plays the role of Taula in Chief of War season 1? Character exploredAll about Chief of War season 1A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)Chief of War season 1 is a historical drama set in 18th-century Hawai‘i, when there were several islands divided into multiple kingdoms at war. The narrative revolves around Ka‘iana, played by Jason Momoa, a warrior chief who is at home for the first time in years after trading abroad.As Ka‘iana finds his footing at home, he is thrust headlong into a wave of ruthless power struggles, as the Hawaiian islands face threats within and from colonial powers abroad. Attention is primarily directed at Ka‘iana’s participation in the campaign to unify the islands, exploring themes of loyalty, tradition, and survival.Throughout the season, the alliances between chiefs shift, rival chiefs battle for supreme control, and the incursions of Western influences alter the Hawaiian way of life. Chief of War chronicles the rich heritage, traditions, and challenges faced by the native people. It presents their strength while also showing the ever-present and treacherous pitfalls of colonization.Chief of War season 1, is available to stream on Apple TV.