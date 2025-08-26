Hotel Costiera season 1 trailer gets Jesse Williams in action for a mission on the Amalfi Coast

Hotel Costiera season 1, an action series, premieres on Prime Video on September 24, 2025. Viewers will soon get to check in for an adventurous thriller, with Jesse Williams in the lead. An official trailer for the series was released recently, offering a closer look at the high-risk and high-stakes situations Williams' character faces.

Ad

The story follows Daniel De Luca, a former U.S. Marine who finds a new role for himself on the picturesque Amalfi Coast. The Italian-American character becomes a fixer at one of Positano's premium hotels, tasked with helping its wealthy and mysterious guests. Along with it, he has to search for the hotel owner's missing daughter, which will bring immense challenges for him and his team ahead.

Hotel Costiera season 1 shows Jesse Williams handling risks with ease in the official trailer

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Hotel Costiera season 1 will revolve around ex-Marine Daniel De Luca as he returns to Italy for a work like no other. He becomes the fixer for Hotel Costiera in Positano to handle the problems of the high-profile guests. The official trailer offers viewers a sneak peek into the unusual tasks and action-packed altercations that the lead actor is involved in on the Amalfi Coast.

Ad

Trending

The trailer begins with Daniel driving carefree through the beautiful locations. In contrast to his former state, the next scene switches to showcasing him in action, as he enters a house and charges at a group of men. This scene speaks a lot about Daniel, hinting at his fierce yet comical personality.

Daniel is formally introduced by Hotel Costiera's owner in the trailer, who states that he 'takes care of my guests.' Through a sequence of action-packed scenes, it is made clear what kind of missions the fixer takes for the visitors at the luxurious stay.

Ad

From the glimpses provided, viewers can expect a mix of thrilling action and fun moments alike through Daniel and his adventures.

Hotel Costiera season 1 trailer shows Daniel De Luca has a bigger problem to solve

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that Daniel has a major mission to undertake in Hotel Costiera season 1. One of the hotel owner's daughters, Alice, has gone missing, and the mystery surrounding her disappearance becomes a big task for the fixer to solve.

Ad

The trailer also shows the owner asking Daniel to call in his team for this task, giving a glimpse at the unusual group of people who will join him to search for Alice. Embarrassing situations, elaborate chases, and intense fights soon follow as Daniel and his team get to work.

In the official clip, Daniel also reveals his past as a former U.S. Marine. There is more to his backstory and his personal life that remains an enigma, which will be answered in the series.

Ad

Altercations with the bad men behind Alice's case will prove dangerous for Daniel. The trailer hints at a risky demand for a necklace that they make in exchange for the daughter's safety. Handling them and solving everything at his hand will be difficult for Daniel, with Hotel Costiera season 1 promising a unique look at his story.

About Hotel Costiera season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Hotel Costiera season 1 will feature six episodes, all available exclusively on Prime Video starting September 24. Jesse Williams stars as Daniel, the fixer. Viewers will remember him from his role in Grey's Anatomy. The series is directed by Giacomo Martelli and Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein.

Ad

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano."

It continues:

"In addition to dealing with the hotel's wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

Ad

Along with Williams, the cast includes:

Maria Chiara Giannetta

Antonio Gerardi

Jordan Alexandra

Tommaso Ragno

Sam Haygarth

Amanda Campana

Pierpaolo Spollon

Alejandra Onieva

Jean-Hugues Anglade

Beyond the U.S., the series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, France, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, and New Zealand.

Also read: 10 new movies and shows to stream on Prime Video in September 2025

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More