Hotel Costiera season 1 ending explained: Does Daniel save Alice?

Prime Video’s Hotel Costiera season 1 concludes with Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) confronting the abduction of Alice (Amanda Campana), the youngest daughter of hotel owner Augusto (Tommaso Ragno). Over six episodes, the story follows Daniel, a former Marine and fixer, as he tracks Alice’s whereabouts and uncovers Laurent’s role in her disappearance.

Laurent, a French criminal, uses Alice as leverage to obtain a priceless necklace tied to the hotel’s auction. The finale centers on a dangerous exchange that tests Daniel’s ability to protect both Alice and the jewel.

By the end, Daniel successfully rescues Alice and reunites her with her family, leaving Laurent empty-handed. The closing scenes also introduce unresolved conflicts that shape Daniel’s future.

How does Daniel rescue Alice in the Hotel Costiera season 1 finale?

Hotel Costiera (Image via Prime Video)

Yes, Daniel saves Alice in the Hotel Costiera season 1 finale, but the rescue is not straightforward. Throughout the season, Daniel tracks clues across Naples and Positano, only to discover that Laurent's crew has abducted Alice.

The criminals initially intended to kidnap her sister, Adele, but inadvertently abducted Alice instead. Laurent uses Alice as leverage, insisting that Daniel deliver the renowned Maria Callas necklace for auction at Hotel Costiera.

Daniel agrees, but his rescue plan involves both strategy and improvisation. During the necklace handoff, Laurent changes the terms, insisting that Daniel surrender the jewel before releasing Alice. Daniel refuses and throws the necklace into the sea.

Alice seizes the moment, fights back, and flees with Daniel amid a violent standoff. What looks like a desperate gamble is actually part of Daniel’s plan: his teammate Genny (Jordan Alexandra) retrieves the real necklace underwater, while Laurent’s men are left with a fake.

Alice escapes safely with Daniel and Genny, reuniting with her family in Positano. The sequence confirms that Daniel saves Alice and outsmarts Laurent, securing both the hostage and the necklace.

What does the final scene reveal about Daniel?

Hotel Costiera (Image via Prime Video)

The last moments of Hotel Costiera season 1 hint at a deeper personal conflict for Daniel. After Alice’s rescue, the story shifts to Laurent, who meets with an unidentified man. Laurent vows revenge and mentions Daniel by name. The conversation reveals that the man is Daniel’s estranged father, a figure Daniel has spoken about but never confronted directly.

This closing scene adds new layers to Daniel’s character. Earlier episodes established him as a man caught between two worlds—Italian and American, military and civilian. The finale emphasizes his divided identity and unresolved family ties. Daniel’s strained past, particularly with his father, sets the stage for future challenges beyond his fixer role at Hotel Costiera.

While the immediate danger to Alice is resolved, Daniel’s personal story remains open, suggesting more battles ahead.

How does Alice’s abduction drive the ending?

Hotel Costiera season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Alice’s kidnapping defines the Hotel Costiera season 1 finale. Laurent’s obsession with the necklace forces Daniel and his team into a high-risk operation to secure her release. They weigh two options: winning the necklace at auction or stealing it outright.

With few resources, they rely on Sheryl, a wealthy guest, who successfully purchases the jewel. But Alice’s freedom is not guaranteed. Laurent insists Daniel deliver the necklace in person, using her life as leverage.

The exchange escalates when Laurent betrays the deal. Daniel throws the necklace into the sea, where Genny waits underwater to recover it. The distraction gives Alice the chance to escape, ensuring both her safety and the protection of the jewel.

Her abduction not only brings the season’s central mystery to a close but also marks a turning point for Daniel, who proves he can face organized criminals while protecting the future of the De Luca family.

Viewers can stream all six episodes of Hotel Costiera season 1 now on Prime Video.

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More