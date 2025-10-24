Will there be Nobody Wants This season 3? Renewal possibilities and more

The anticipation is high for updates on Nobody Wants This season 3 after the second installment ended at a pivotal moment. Released on October 23, 2025, the rom-com series explores what lies ahead in the romantic journey of the unusual couple, Joanne and Noah.

Ad

The second season delved deep into Joanne and Noah's positions in their relationship as the former's conversion to Judaism poses a problem in their bond. From personal struggles to fighting for their love, the second season puts the couple to the test with new and unexpected developments.

While the season ended with several pressing questions, many are eager to know if Nobody Wants This season 3 is on the way. As of October 24, 2025, the series has not been renewed for a third season.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Nobody Wants This season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Nobody Wants This season 3 has not been confirmed for release yet

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Viewers across the globe eagerly waited for the release of Nobody Wants This season 2, with the first season introducing them to a couple like no other. Joanne's outgoing and bold personality finds a connection with the reserved and kindhearted Noah. Their relationship takes new steps in season 2, but the main question of their personal beliefs and desires in the relationship keeps adding twists to their story.

Ad

While the ending of season 2 still leaves fans confused about the couple's final fate, many wish to know if a third season can be expected ahead. As of October 24, 2025, the series has not been officially renewed.

However, given the loose ends that are left to be tied from the latest season, Nobody Wants This season 3 may become a reality. More updates can be expected about season 3 in the coming days, as the second season just made its way to Netflix.

Ad

What to expect from Nobody Wants This season 3?

The ending of season 2 delivered a heartfelt scene to the viewers, but behind it lie several questions that are yet to be explored.

At the end of season 2, the couple finds themselves back with each other despite all odds. While Noah stated that he chose her no matter what, Joanne's conversation with Esther hinted at the former's strong feelings in favor of converting to Judaism.

Ad

Before Joanne could tell her plans for converting to Judaism, the series ended with Noah's touching confession and the two sharing a kiss. Season 3 may build on the question of whether Joanne chose the path to conversion as she planned or if things changed again after Noah's confession.

Aspects like Joanne's final decision, Esther's next steps after parting ways with Sasha, Morgan and Sasha's fate, and more hold scope to be picked up for Nobody Wants This season 3.

Ad

Also read: Nobody Wants This season 2 ending explained: Do Noah and Joanne break up or end up together?

Kristen Bell's latest update gives hope for the release of Nobody Wants This season 3

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As season 2 ended with Joanne and Noah reuniting once again, questions remain on whether Joanne will convert to Judaism or not. While the expectations for a third season are on the rise, actress Kristen Bell's latest update makes the possibilities stronger.

Ad

In an interview with Parade, Bell, who plays Joanne in the series, gave a big hint about the release of Nobody Wants This season 3. She stated:

"The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”

Ad

While the statement indicates that the writers have begun planning for season 3, official confirmations on the release date and other details may bring more clarity about the expected third season.

Also read: Where was Nobody Wants This season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Watch Nobody Wants This seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More