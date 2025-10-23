Nobody Wants This season 2 ending explained: Do Noah and Joanne break up or end up together?

Nobody Wants This season 2 puts Noah and Joanne's relationship through a wringer, but they aren't the only ones with relationship woes being thrust into them. Joanne's conversion to Judaism becomes a point of contention between her and Noah, leading to various conflicts.

Joanne not being Jewish cost Noah the senior rabbi job, makes Bina hate her even more, and makes Noah doubt their future enough that he doesn't want to commit to moving in with her after she gets evicted. Ultimately, it becomes a catalyst for their eventual breakup.

Noah and Joanne do break up in Nobody Wants This season 2, but only for a very short period, as they also get back together. Meanwhile, the other two pairs of couples, who also get their fair share of relationship woes this season, don't end up with a similar happy ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Nobody Wants This season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Do Noah and Joanne end up together in Nobody Wants This season 2?

Joanne and Noah (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Like in Nobody Wants This season 1 finale, Noah and Joanne end up running back to each other at the end of season 2. But their relationship is put through the wringer early in the season after realizing that they are on different pages when it comes to Joanne converting to Judaism. Joanne thinks that they have concluded that she won't convert.

Meanwhile, Noah believes that it's still on the table and that she would convert, just not right now. Joanne's anxiety in their relationship compounds when she gets evicted and hints at moving in together, but Noah doesn't want to commit to that. He thinks moving in together means that's it; Joanne wouldn't find the need to convert, and her being Jewish is important to him.

Noah can't see any option of she isn't willing and decides to break up with her at Morgan's engagement party. Meanwhile, Joanne is also conflicted—if only she had that epiphany like her mother has gotten about being Jewish. But a conversation with Esther helps her realize that she has already had that "moment" she has been waiting to feel about converting—it's the little things she has been feeling all along.

Nobody Wants This season 2 ends with Joanne and Noah running after each other that same night of the party, with Noah confessing that he doesn't care if she converts or not, but that doesn't look like it's going to be a problem moving on.

Does Morgan go through with the wedding with Dr. Andy in Nobody Wants This season 2?

Morgan ends her engagement (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Morgan gets an unexpected romantic arc in season 2, but it's a mess, and no wedding for her this season. Throughout most of the season, she's engaged to be married to Dr. Andy, her therapist. It causes a rift between her and Joanne because her sister thinks the relationship is moving too fast. Within weeks of making their relationship official, they moved in together and got engaged.

Throughout their relationship, Morgan is blinded by how Dr. Andy dotes on her and makes her feel special. But after discovering that dating his patient has been Andy's MO, she starts seeing all the cracks and finally decides to break up the engagement during their engagement party. It doesn't come easy, however.

In her first try to break up with him, he spouts some BS, using therapy speak and making it seem like Morgan is doing it because her inner child is scared. But a conversation with her mother gives Morgan the courage to break up with Andy for good.

Nobody Wants This season 2: Are Sasha and Esther still together?

Sasha and Esther break up (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Another breakup that happens in Nobody Wants This season 2 is between Sasha and Esther. The season establishes the couple's relationship dynamic and the cracks in their marriage. Sasha spends most of season 2 wanting to have another child after Bina suggests it, without considering if it's what Esther also wants.

Meanwhile, Esther starts to think about 'what could have been.' Although she starts the season policing Sasha's close relationship with Morgan, she begins pulling out from their marriage halfway through. She was a young mother and married Sasha because of the baby, and she feels like she never had a life before getting right into married life.

All these contribute to them making the hard decision to break up. Ultimately, on the dance floor at Morgan's engagement party, Esther breaks up with Sasha. She wants a chance to figure out who she is as an adult woman, something she said she couldn't do while they are still together. That said, Sasha says that he will wait and take Esther back.

Catch all ten episodes of Nobody Wants This season 2, now streaming on Netflix.

