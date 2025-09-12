Shaun White and Nina Dobrev split after 5 years, reportedly called off engagement

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are going their separate ways after five years together, ending their engagement almost one year after the Olympic snowboarder popped the question. In October 2024, White asked the actress to marry him with a 5-carat old mine diamond engagement ring and staged a fake dinner invitation supposedly hosted by Anna Wintour to surprise her.However, as People exclusively confirmed on Thursday, September 11, 2025, the couple has decided to end their engagement. According to the outlet's source, the breakup was a &quot;mutual decision,&quot; and it wasn't an easy one. Both Nina Dobrev and Shaun White decided to split with &quot;love and deep respect&quot; for each other.The former couple have yet to address the breakup publicly, but according to People, they were last seen together in Los Angeles on August 31 while running errands. A week later, on September 7, The Vampire Diaries actress was seen without her engagement ring during the red carpet of the Eternity premiere.Shaun White and Nina Dobrev at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image via Getty)While their photos together remain on her Instagram post, including their engagement news, People noted that the post about the proposal has been unpinned.Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's relationship explored, plus the actress' cryptic post days before the breakup news came outNina Dobrev and Shaun White first met each other during an awards show in 2012, in a brief encounter. They met up again seven years later, in 2019, after being booked as speakers for the same event in Florida, but the Olympian reportedly didn't know The Vampire Diaries star and what she does for a living at the time.However, since then, their relationship has quickly progressed. They started dating sometime in 2019, moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic, and made their relationship Instagram official by May 2020. The first picture of them together, shared on Nina Dobrev's Instagram account, features her giving him a haircut during quarantine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonths before that, they spent the New Year 2020 together, but the actress didn't share the photos of their celebration until a year later. That said, since they became Instagram official, both the actress and the Olympian regularly share some of their moments on social media.That includes celebrating Thanksgiving 2020 with his family, their road trip to Zion National Park in Utah in December 2020, their Christmas celebrations that same year, and numerous other vacations, celebrations, and outings with family and friends. Nina Dobrev also shared her love for Shaun White's last Olympic competition in 2022, calling him the &quot;G.O.A.T. of snowboarding&quot; on Instagram.A year after making their Instagram debut, the couple walked the red carpet for the first time in May 2022 at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. After taking more vacations and spending time with family, the former couple announced their engagement on Instagram on October 30, 2024. In her post, Nina Dobrev shared a few images from the proposal, writing, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”However, five months before their split, in March 2025, Dobrev told E! News that they hadn't moved forward with the wedding planning. She said they don't want to rush to the big day and want to enjoy being engaged. E! Online also noted that days before their breakup made headlines, on September 5, Dobrev shared a cryptic TikTok video about &quot;other women trying to fix&quot; a man.Nina Dobrev is set to star in the action thriller, Bear Country, with Russell Crowe.